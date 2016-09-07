Login Register
Could you be a lorry driver? Men and women needed to work in road haulage!

Jason McCartney MP is backing the drive to encourage more young people to pursue a career in the industry

Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney is backing National Lorry Week from September 19 to 24

A drive to recruit more truckers is being backed by a local MP.

Colne Valley Conservative Jason McCartney said the road haulage industry had warned of a massive shortfall in HGV drivers and was predicting that it would need many thousands more over the next four years.

National Lorry Week, which takes place from September 19 to 24, will take the theme of “The Next Generation” in a bid to inform schoolchildren and college students about the employment opportunities available in the industry.

Jim French, chairman of the Road Haulage Association (RHA), said: “We’ve had an incredible response from our members for this year’s Love the Lorry week. The whole industry recognises the fact that we need to fire-up the next generation and show them the opportunities that are open to them.

READ MORE: http://www.examiner.co.uk/all-about/employment

“This industry is going through a period of renewal and we need more drivers – women as well as men. But the industry is more than just drivers. We need warehouse operatives, mechanics, technicians, IT specialists, transport managers and marketing experts. The haulage and logistics industry has something for everyone.”

Mr McCartney, who took part in last year’s campaign by visiting Honley haulier Tom Moorhouse and Son Ltd, said: “There is currently a shortfall of 45,000 HGV drivers in the UK and due to economic growth it is predicted that by 2020 that the UK will require an extra 150,000 new drivers.

“This is why the National Lorry Week is such an important campaign as our manufacturers rely on HGV drivers to get their products to the customer.”

The RHA will host a parliamentary reception at Westminster on September 14 to raise awareness among MPs and senior civil servants to the challenges faced by the industry that is responsible for moving 85% of the nation’s goods by road.

Go to www.lovethelorry.co.uk

