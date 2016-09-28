They’re shopping around for a Father Christmas – and his little helpers.

Huddersfield’s Kingsgate retail centre needs someone to play the role of Santa in the busy run-up to Christmas - and there’s a job for an elf and a grotto manager.

The ad for the top job of Santa says: “Experience is not essential as a full training programme is provided, where you will be assisted with clever techniques and fun dialogue to support you.”

It promises good hourly rates and flexible shifts – as well as “one of our excellent hand-made costumes fitted to size.”

The seasonal vacancies are being advertised by Great Grottos Ltd, which bills itself as “the UK leaders in the professional management of Christmas grottos” and describes itself as “a top employer of Santas.”

No doubt you'll need to know about the top toys of 2016 to get the job!

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Great Grottos Ltd is also seeking “reliable, hard-working individuals” for the role of Santa’s elf.

The job description calls for “a friendly character and constant smile.”

Training and a suitable costume are also provided.

The job of grotto manager will include serving customers, staff reporting, cashing up, banking, receiving deliveries and demonstrating exceptional customer service. And, yes, there’s no getting away from it as the successful applicant “should also be willing to wear one of our handmade elf costumes.”

Think you've got what it takes? Click here to apply!