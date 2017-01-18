Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A project to bring more music to Thornhill Parish Church in Dewsbury is moving on apace.

Let There be Music, part-funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, has already seen the church’s 1907 Binns Organ restored, school children writing music to play with the organ and youngsters taking part in workshops. Concert organist Dr Gordon Stewart, who has played at venues including St Paul’s Cathedral and Westminster Abbey, is also set to make a first recording of the organ this year.

Now the church wants to recruit a director of music and others to take the project forward and form a community choir, develop work in schools and build a church choir. Rector the Rev Sue Clarke said: “We plan to have the whole community learning and participating in live music in the church. We hope there are people out there who would like to bring their skills to help this project succeed.”

Visit www.thornhillparishchurch.org.uk