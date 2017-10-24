Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gas works are causing bin collections to be missed, Kirklees Council has admitted.

Traffic has ground to halt around Leeds Road amid long running works to upgrade the gas pipes.

Council vehicles are not immune to the delays.

Kirklees Council’s waste and recycling depot, where it keeps its Huddersfield based bin lorries, is in Hillhouse, close to the epicentre of the jams at the busy junction with Bradley Mills Road.

Northern Gas Networks installed temporary lights at the already congested junction by the Leeds Road Retail Park on Monday.

Delays of 30 minutes or more have been reported for motorists trying to navigate the key route in and out of Huddersfield town centre.

Kirklees Council has now admitted its bin wagons have also been hit by the jams, causing the crews to miss a significant number of collections.

The council put up messages on its Facebook and Twitter accounts saying: “Sorry we missed your bin...Leave it out and we’ll collect it ASAP tomorrow.”

Anyone whose bin is collected the day after their collection was due is advised to log it at www.kirklees.gov.uk/missedbin

The Examiner has asked how many households are affected and is awaiting a response.