Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity promoting positive mental health is bidding to bag a massive cash boost.

Support to Recovery (S2R), based at Brook Street in Huddersfield, has been shortlisted in the Tesco Bags of Help initiative, which will see grants of £5,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p plastic bag levy – being awarded to local outdoor community projects each month.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and this month shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

S2R hopes to land one of the cash awards to upgrade its enclosed courtyard area to offer creative activities and help provide short courses and sessions based around creative use of the environment, remaining mentally and physically well and promoting independence.

Voting is open in stores until 28 January. Customers can cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

Tesco’s Bags of Help project, run in conjunction with environmental regeneration the charity Groundwork, has so far delivered more than £24m to 2,400-plus projects UK-wide. Customers get the chance to vote for three different groups each month. At the end of each month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions will be awarded funding.