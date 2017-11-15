Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four lucky people are set to enjoy the trip of a lifetime – to the top of Emley Moor Mast.

Non-league football team AFC Emley and the TV mast’s owner Arqiva have teamed up to create the offer with the club raffling off the tickets in two pairs to raise much-needed funds.

The tallest freestanding structure in the UK dominates the West Yorkshire skyline and its famous mast features on the AFC Emley club crest.

Millions of people can see the 1,084-foot symbol of Yorkshire from where they live, work and travel but very few ever get to see the unparalleled view from the tower – including the sight of AFC Emley’s own ground in the village.

In the summer of this year work started on the building of a second tower.

The existing tower, which was given Grade II listed status in 2002, requires significant works to accommodate the many changes in broadcasting technology.

As Arqiva has to maintain broadcasting services 24/7 the company says building a second temporary mast is the only solution.

The temporary mast will be 317m (1,040ft) tall, just shy of the existing tower and is needed to transmit signals while changes are made to the top of the original mast.

The two masts will stand together for four years.

An Arqiva spokesman told the Examiner earlier this year: “Work to build the temporary mast will be from June 2017 onwards.

“Much of the work can only be carried out in the summer months and the site should be cleared and reinstated by the end of 2021.”

So the company says it looks like a last chance for some time to experience an already rare opportunity.

AFC Emley’s commercial manager, Tony Worthington, said: “All our fans and visitors can see the mast clearly from our Fantastic Media Welfare ground. Arqiva have been very generous in supporting the community by offering this trip when they are in the midst of such a huge construction project.”

Tickets, priced just £1, are available from the club on match days and online at shop.afcemley.co.uk.

Shops, pubs and businesses interested in selling tickets can arrange to receive books of tickets by contacting Tony on 07977 074745 or email tony@afcemley.co.uk.

The draw will take place at AFC Emley at 5pm on Saturday, December 2, with the results published on the club’s website.