A retired couple have criticised Kirklees Council after a 100-year-old pond was filled in as part of a residential development.

Susan and David Hoyle claimed that the council failed to consult residents – which it denies – and that an officer had previously indicated the pond was worth preserving.

Mrs Hoyle, of Laund Road, Salendine Nook, was annoyed when contractors working on a 21-home development filled in the pond.

Susan Hoyle of Laund Road, Salendine Nook with the old pond at the bottom of her garden which is being filled in and used as a drainage sump for the new housing development.

“We were devastated and disgusted,” she said.

“A council officer did a survey eight months ago and told us he would be recommending the pond be fenced off and returned to its natural state.

How the pond off Laund Road, Salendine Nook, once looked

“There were reeds growing and it was a habitat for frogs, heron and ducks. I came home one day and it had gone. Nobody was informed this was going to happen.”

Mrs Hoyle, 69, added: “We would have have strongly objected had we known it was going to be filled in.”

How the pond off Laund Road, Salendine Nook, used to look

A council spokesman said the authority had advertised an application to modify the approved plans which included the removal of the pond, including by letter, site notices and a press advert.

“As the pond does not have any special ecological designation nor did it contain any protected species its removal and replacement with landscaped amenity space was considered acceptable.”