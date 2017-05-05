Susan Hoyle at pond filled in by builders

A retired couple have criticised Kirklees Council after a 100-year-old pond was filled in as part of a residential development.

Susan and David Hoyle claimed that the council failed to consult residents – which it denies – and that an officer had previously indicated the pond was worth preserving.

Mrs Hoyle, of Laund Road, Salendine Nook, was annoyed when contractors working on a 21-home development filled in the pond.

“We were devastated and disgusted,” she said.

“A council officer did a survey eight months ago and told us he would be recommending the pond be fenced off and returned to its natural state.

“There were reeds growing and it was a habitat for frogs, heron and ducks. I came home one day and it had gone. Nobody was informed this was going to happen.”

Mrs Hoyle, 69, added: “We would have have strongly objected had we known it was going to be filled in.”

A council spokesman said the authority had advertised an application to modify the approved plans which included the removal of the pond, including by letter, site notices and a press advert.

“As the pond does not have any special ecological designation nor did it contain any protected species its removal and replacement with landscaped amenity space was considered acceptable.”