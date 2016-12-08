Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers of council vehicles will all have to undergo medicals to prove they are fit to drive.

Calderdale Council has revealed it has introduced medicals for any staff member who drives its fleet vehicles as part of their work.

A spokesperson said: “This change in policy was brought in following the Glasgow refuse accident, and 81 medicals have been carried out this year.”

Kirklees Council said its bin wagon workers, HGV drivers and most “frontline” workers, already had to have regular check-ups.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Glasgow bin lorry scene Share this video Watch Next

The Glasgow bin wagon accident saw six people killed and 17 injured when driver Harry Clarke collapsed at the wheel in the city centre in December 2014.

Mr Clarke, 58, was found to have repeatedly lied about his health and his history of black-outs but he escaped prosecution by the crown.

A private prosecution against him is currently underway.