Councillors have called for action to clear their clogged up village roads.

Parking issues in Kirkburton are causing problems for traders and shoppers alike.

And one of the first ideas hatched is to reduce double yellow lines that were only recently extended and to scrap a new residents’ only permit area.

A public meeting saw residents plea for changes to parking rules to free up more spaces.

They say there are serious issues with parking in and around North Road in the village.

Highways officials, Kirklees councillors and bus firms have now agreed to reduce parking restrictions that had only recently been imposed.

Last year double yellow lines were extended around the junction of Riley Lane and North Road to help buses turn without obstruction.

A residents only parking scheme was also brought in for householders at the top of Riley Lane, close to the village centre.

But ward councillors have now agreed with bus firm Yorkshire Tiger, that both should be changed again to allow more parking spaces.

Clr John Taylor, said: “In hindsight perhaps they extended the double yellows too far.

“It’s reduced the amount of parking in the centre of the village and we were getting occasions where the buses were getting stuck on Riley Lane as parked cars were blocking the way.”

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “The existing scheme was implemented in 2015 to reduce congestion caused by long stay parking on the street, which also made it difficult for buses to manoeuvre in the vicinity of Riley lane and North Road.

“We have developed a revised scheme to take account of concerns raised by the bus company, local residents and councillors, caused by drivers who - as a result of the current scheme - have been parking further up Riley Lane where it is narrow.

“The revised scheme will be advertised once it is completed.”

Clr Richard Smith said some business owners were unhappy that other traders were parking vehicles on North Road for the duration of daytime trade, preventing customers from using the spaces, causing a negative effect on all business.

He said: “Clearly there is a problem here and we will continue to work with local residents and business owners to find a workable solution.”