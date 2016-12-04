Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holme Valley residents have won their battle for action to tackle speeding on a busy road.

Kirklees Council has installed a speed indicator device (SID) at Greenfield Road, Upperthong, near the pedestrian crossing close to the junctions with Spring Lane and Ash Grove Road.

It follows a petition signed by more than 370 concerned residents after a pupil at Upperthong Junior and Infant School was almost hit by a speeding van which had ignored the 30mph limit.

Holme Valley parish councillor Rachel Hogley, who led the campaign with another mum, Rachel Allen, said petitioners were “delighted” with the response.

She said: “We started the petition in June and we are pleased it is now in use. The speed limit is 60mph from the Ford Inn as you come down Greenfield Road, then there is a reasonably abrupt change down to 30mph.

“There is a school and a few well-used junctions which don’t have great visibility.

“Anything we can do to slow down traffic and remind them it is a 30mph limit is very helpful.

“We collected over 370 signatures from concerned locals and we are really pleased to see the SID is now in place. We hope it will remind drivers to drive more carefully and keep our children safe.”