Liberal Democrats in the Colne Valley constituency have chosen their candidate in the snap general election.

In his role as councillor for the Lindley Ward, Cahal Burke is seen as a strong champion for local communities.

Through Kirklees Council’s Overview and Scrutiny, he takes a keen interest in children and young people’s issues.

Cahal also works at a local further education college and is a long serving member of the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Authority.

He said: “I am delighted to be the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Colne Valley.

“My campaign is already off to a flying start and I have been meeting people from across the area and talking to them about their concerns.

“My message to the voters in the Colne Valley constituency is clear: If you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united vote Liberal Democrat.

“Labour are a failure. A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote for a stronger opposition to Theresa May’s hard Brexit and stronger opposition to the Tory dismantling of public services.

“A vote for the Liberal Democrats is also the only way the people in our area can demand a vote on the final Brexit package.

“I am trusting the people, not the politicians, with that decision. In return I am asking for their trust in me as a strong voice for our area in Parliament.”