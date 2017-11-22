Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors are still being kept in the dark about why 4,000 bins went uncollected.

Refuse workers downed tools on rounds in the Holme Valley earlier this month but the reason has never been officially confirmed.

The Examiner understands staff walked out amid ongoing disputes over whether or not the council’s rounds are “do-able.”

Union boss, Paul Holmes, has revealed Unison and Unite have complained about working conditions and are seeking crisis talks with council executives.

A top Tory has now complained about a lack of transparency after Kirklees Council continued its stance of refusing to reveal why staff had walked out.

At a meeting of the council’s Cabinet, Clr Nigel Patrick, the business manager for the Kirklees Conservative group, asked if there was an industrial dispute.

But he again failed to get an answer.

Clr Mus Khan, the Cabinet member responsible, repeated that she could not say more until an investigation was completed.

Clr Patrick asked if crews were “working to rule” and if there was any chance it would happen again. He did not get an answer.

He said: “If there is some kind of industrial dispute then the council should be telling councillors.

“We can find out by asking other people but it would be more appropriate for the council to tell us.

“It’s not good that you are hiding behind procedures. When we ask questions we need answers.”

Clr Khan responded: “We will work hard to ensure bin collections are not disrupted and a smooth and consistent service is received by all residents.”

Deputy leader of the council, Clr Shabir Pandor, added: “We have procedures to safeguard our staff.

“We need to make sure there’s a fair hearing for both sides.”

Bin workers are contracted to work a four-day week and have Fridays off. The union says the council wants to change that shift pattern over Christmas.

Possible strike action has not been ruled out.