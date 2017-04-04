Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £10m plan to upgrade a main Huddersfield commuter road may be a step closer.

Plans are being developed to alter Halifax Road, from the town centre to Ainley Top roundabout.

Councillors on West Yorkshire’s Combined Authority will be asked to approve £202k to progress the plan.

Authority papers show Kirklees Council may need to buy land to make the £10m plan a reality.

As the Examiner reported last month, Halifax Road and Ainley Top changes being proposed are:

- Remove parking from both sides of Halifax Road from the Cavalry Arms to Birchencliffe Hill Road to enable free-flow of traffic and enable footways to be used safely.

- Extend the southern approach lane onto Ainley Top roundabout from the Yew Tree Road junction of Halifax Road.

- Consider an additional left slip onto Ainley Top roundabout from Halifax Road.

- Widen the junction of Blacker Road/Edgerton Grove Road/New North Road and Edgerton Road.

- Realignment of the Cavalry Arms junction.

On Thursday councillors will also be asked to give the go-ahead for £2.2m to be spent on another phase of the Huddersfield-Halifax corridor improvements. It will fully-cost the road layout improvements between Salterhebble and Calderdale Royal Hospital.