Councillors have rejected plans to remove scores of trees from an ancient wood in the Holme Valley.

Members of Kirklees Council’s strategic planning committee went against planning officer recommendation and voted unanimously to turn down the proposal from Abacus Stone Sales .

The company was seeking to remove the trees as part of plans to create a vehicle access to a new storage area at its site at Hagg Wood, Woodhead Road, Honley .

The plan has been opposed by local councillors, residents and members of campaign group Protect Hagg Wood.

An officer’s report to yesterday’s (THURS) meeting at Huddersfield Town Hall said the proposal would allow a site which had previously received planning permission to be used to its full potential by providing a vehicular link between its two main areas.

However, councillors rejected the proposal after objectors spoke out against the plan.

Holme Valley South ward councillor Nigel Patrick said he was happy with the decision, adding that one objector at the meeting who had a background in planning matters said councillors had a very a strong case for rejecting the application.

Clr Patrick said: “It is still my belief that it should never have been recommended for approval in the first place. It should have been a recommendation for refusal.”

Responding to objectors earlier this week, a consultant for Abacus said the proposal was to remove only 12 mature or semi-mature trees and 30 or 40 saplings from the edge of the wood and to undertake an extensive planting scheme on the site.

Sean Lockwood, of Abacus, said the plan would have amended a previous permission and meant more trees being retained than previously proposed.