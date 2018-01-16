Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Your council tax is set to go up almost 5% for the second year in a row.

Kirklees Council committed to two consecutive 4.99% rises when setting its budget last year.

Today, councillors in the ruling Labour cabinet, have confirmed they will stick to their plan.

In a cabinet meeting lasting just four minutes members rubber stamped the proposal.

It must be voted through by the full council at a budget setting meeting on February 14.

Cabinet member responsible Clr Graham Turner revealed the council had only discovered its financial settlement from the government on December 19 and so there had been no time to review the council’s position in relation to council tax.

The 2018/19 tax hike includes a social care precept which is directly used to support the council’s struggling adult social care system.

A year ago, leader of the council Clr David Sheard told the Examiner that members had found it easy to take up the government’s option of adding a 3% social care tax onto the maximum 1.99% rates uplift for the next two years.

Amid reports that the council was draining £800,000 a week from its reserves, he said: “We couldn’t agonise about it at all.

“If we hadn’t taken it we would have to close some services down and we might not meet our statutory requirements.”

Twelve months and councillors have stuck to their guns and agreed not to deviate from the plan.

It means bills for an average Band D home will rise by about £79 a year – roughly £6.60 a month.

People living in areas with parish or town councils will have to pay slightly more.

The vast majority of homes in Kirklees are Band A, B or C, which will all have lower increases.

News of a 10% hike over two years, amid millions of pounds of cuts, have been deeply unpopular.

Details of what services are in the firing line are due to be revealed next week.

Libraries have already been earmarked for £1.7m cut and the council is looking for new ways to boost its income, including increasing burial charges and converting under-used sports halls into play-gyms.

Meanwhile, cabinet members also agreed to take part in a pilot programme that will see all councils in the ‘Leeds City Region’ retain 100% of the business rates they generate.

Currently 50% of the rates collected are given to the government who then decide what grants to give to each local authority.

The Leeds region is the only region in the north to be offered the scheme.

Clr Turner said the impact of retaining all the rates was “not clear”, adding: “It’s prudent to wait and see how we might benefit before we spend any potential gains.”