Kirklees Council has been warned that its attempts to turf allotment holders from their plots may be illegal.

Campaigners fighting to save Cemetery Road Allotments in Birkby have rejected the authority’s claims that the land, earmarked for a new sports pitch as part of the construction of a new school, is designated as temporary allotments.

Instead they say the land would have been appropriated during the Second World War for allotment use and that that provision would have been made permanent in the 1950s.

The new evidence looks set to undermine the council’s stance that plot holders do not have a statutory right to use the land, and may mean a final decision on what happens will now have to be made at national government level.

The issue of the allotments’ status was raised by Phil Gomersall, president of the National Allotment Society, last September. Kirklees Council said it “does not have any record” that the land had ever been appropriated for allotment use.

Consequently it was able to move forward with “migrating” allotment holders to new plots by June 2018.

“The relaxation of planning laws means that allotments are under threat all over the country,” said Mr Gomersall.

He said the new evidence, backed up by an aerial photograph of the Cemetery Road site from 1949, dealt a blow to the council’s proposals.

“Our legal team are aware of the situation,” he added.

Campaigner and allotment holder Debby Fulgoni, who recently handed in a 5,000-signature petition in support of the plotholders’ fight, said she believed there was now enough proof of statutory use to torpedo the council’s plans.

“We have argued this all along. We fulfill all the criteria. We have plenty of evidence that contradict’s the council’s stance.

“Now that we have enough signatures on our petition, that should be up for debate. We should be able to bring all the points that we have made to the table.

“But nobody has met with us face-to-face. Nobody has addressed our concerns.”

In recent weeks celebrity gardeners have backed the allotment holders’ campaign along with Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman .

Mrs Fulgoni added: “We are very cynical about the land being used for a sports pitch. We think the council is going for a change of use and the land will eventually be built on.

“There is no openness about what is going on. They talk about community engagement but it’s a show. Our point of view is not heard. It’s a matter of sitting down and compromising.”