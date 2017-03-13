Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple were dragged from their bed in a horrific robbery which police believe to be targeted.

The attack, which lasted several minutes, left the man seriously injured and needing hospital treatment.

It occurred when several men forced their way into the home on Hebble Vale Drive in Wheatley, Halifax, at 1.30am on Saturday before dragging the couple from bed and attacking the 28-year-old man.

Police believe the attack was targeted and described it as a “terrifying experience”.

Det Insp Craig Lord of Calderdale CID said: “This has understandably been a terrifying experience for the couple who were dragged from their beds in the middle of the night by suspects threatening them with weapons in what I strongly believe to have been a targeted incident.

“The male victim was seriosuly assaulted during the violent attack and needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

“The female victim was threatened and also assaulted.”

A large quantity of cash was taken in the raid and the men, described as all black males in dark clothing, are believed to have fled in a silver Mercedes saloon.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting incident 13170112152, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.