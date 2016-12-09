Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple who leapt from their burning Land Rover as it freewheeled down a hill were lucky to escape unharmed, firefighters said.

The blaze broke out as the 4x4 travelled down Bradford Road, Bradley , towards the Asda roundabout, at around 7.55am on Thursday.

The driver attempted to stop the 21-year-old vehicle after he smelled smoke and his partner saw flames in her footwell.

He was forced to slow the vehicle, which was towing a trailer carrying a mini digger, by steering it into a kerb after his brakes failed.

The pair, thought to be in their late 20s, then abandoned their vehicle as it continued to freewheel down the hill.

The fire, which gutted the vehicle, was put out by firefighters from Rastrick equipped with breathing apparatus.

Rastrick watch commander Peter Bostock said the couple had been saved from serious injury by the driver’s quick thinking.

He said: “He hit the brakes and nothing happened so he steered into the side of the road.

“He did well to do what he did.

“It was a busy road and he had no brakes.

“They did well to get the vehicle into the side of the road and get out as quickly as they could.

“His actions saved it from being a more serious incident.”