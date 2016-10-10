Login Register
Couple robbed of their VW Golf in Shibden Park, Halifax

  Updated
  By

The robbery happened in broad daylight

Flickr/Events Yorkshire Shibden Park, Halifax
Shibden Park, Halifax

Thugs holding weapons robbed a couple of their car at Shibden Park in Halifax.

The man and woman were sat in the silver VW Golf when two suspects approached them at the park’s top car park on Friday at 5pm.

The male suspects were wearing face coverings and were carrying weapons, thought to be knives.

They threatened the couple into giving them the car keys before making off in the car.

One of the suspects meanwhile fled in a blue Honda Civic.

The two vehicles are then thought to have travelled in convoy along Claremont Road towards Queensbury.

No-one was injured in the robbery.

Det Con Lee Mason, of Calderdale CID, said: “Clearly this has been a frightening experience for the victims, who thankfully were unhurt. I would appeal to anyone who may have been at or near the top of the park on Friday evening who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, or who may have witnessed the incident itself to come forward.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call Calderdale CID on 101 quoting log 13160442854, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

