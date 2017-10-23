Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple were trapped in their home after arsonists set their car ablaze right outside.

Marie Weale told how she and partner Ruben Cardoso feared for their safety after waking in the early hours of Sunday and finding his VW Polo on fire outside their Lindley home.

The couple, who live in a back-to-back on Thorncliffe Street, tried to escape but were unable to open their only door as smoke began seeping in.

Marie, 23, said: “We woke up to the dog barking and saw the fire outside. The whole car was on fire and we knew we needed to get out.

“As soon as we opened the door, there was so much smoke. Then the petrol tank caught fire. It was terrifying.”

Firefighters were quick to attend the scene and put out the blaze. Police were also informed.

Marie, who works in forensics, said: “I’m used to dealing with crime scenes, but to be on the other side of it was completely different. We don’t feel safe in our own home.

“The car is still on our drive and people keep stopping to look which makes us really uncomfortable. We haven’t done anything to provoke this. We’ve only lived here a few months.”

She added: “It took police 13 hours to send an officer, only for us to be told there was not much they could do except increase patrols in the area.

“I get that there are police cuts, but how is arson not a serious crime?”