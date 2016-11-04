Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple attempted to burgle Aldi supermarket in Birkby by prising fire doors open — but they were quickly arrested by police.

The incident happened during the early hours of today (Friday).

Det Insp Stef Wiseman from Kirklees CID said: “A 20-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man tried to prise open the rear fire doors at 2am at Aldi in The Ringway Centre, Beck Road, off St John’s Road, Birkby, this morning.

“The burglary did not last long as alarms were activated and police were quickly on the scene and apprehended this couple who were arrested and who are now in custody.”

Aldi has five stores in our area with the other three at Waterloo, Milnsbridge, Slaithwaite and Elland.

Aldi Chief executive Matthew Barnes said recently the company plans to open 70 new stores in the UK next year as part of plans to increase the number of stores from 659 to 1,000 by 2022.

