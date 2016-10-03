If you're about to get married, you'd be wise to take some advice from these three couples!

They are all celebrating milestones in their marriages - and have some sage advice for young people embarking on the institution of matrimony.

It's never easy - but who better than these three couples, who have been married for 160 years between them, to offer advice?

David and Hazel Thomas believe emigrating to Australia made them inseparable.

David and Hazel Thomas have been married for 50 years

The Lascelles Hall couple were married on October 1, 1966, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Sheepridge.

But, 11 years later, their itchy feet encouraged them to take the plunge and swap Huddersfield for sun-drenched Perth on the western coast of the country.

There they brought up a family, before deciding to return to the UK six years ago to live out their retirement.

David, 69, says: "It was such a big step and it brought us closer together.

“Being isolated from our family in England, we had to manage all on our own.

“We decided to go to make a better life for our children, Ian and Rachael.

“And it was successful. We lived there very happily and travelled around the whole country– we probably covered more miles there than some people ever have.”

“Although we liked it a lot there, we always said we’d move back to England when we retired to be with more family.

“Our own children have actually stayed in Australia with our two grand children because they like it so much but we always classed ourselves as poms.

“We get to go back there when we visit them.”

Joan Clerkin, 79, says her romantic husband, 81-year-old Hugh, swept her off her feet.

Hugh and Joan Clerkin are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary

The Birkby couple met at a dance at Chinny’s in Huddersfield town centre more than 60 years ago - and have just celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Joan said: “I grew up in Deighton and met Hugh at this dance.

“He was from County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, a beautiful place like the Lake District. I don’t know what he was doing over here!

“I suppose you could say he swept me off my feet.

They courted for 18 months before getting married on at Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield.

The couple now have two daughters and a son as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Joan added: "We celebrated with a glass of champagne and flowers from the family as well as a card from the Queen.”

People said it wouldn’t last - but Carol and Geoff Horsfall knew from the start that they would defy the doubters.

Geoff and Carol Horsfall are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary

Colleagues said they were too young to marry when they got engaged when Carol was just 16 and Geoff 18 - and even took a straw poll on the future of their relationship.

But Carol said told them to mind their own business and they had now proved them all wrong as they’d had a “wonderful life”.

They married after two years and now 50 years on, Carol, 68 and Geoff, 71, are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary.

Huddersfield born and bred, they met while working at Hollingworth Wood and Co textile mill in Lockwood.

Carol said Geoff pursued her but revealed he almost messed up his chance at a relationship.

She said: “I had a second job waitressing at the White Swan pub in town and he rang me up at work.

“I thought it was a joke as everyone at work said he liked older women.

“He was late for our first date and I thought he wasn’t coming.

“Then I looked down the road and saw him running along.

“He’d run all the way from Newsome because he’d missed the bus.”