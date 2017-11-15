Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threatened his ex “I’ll smash you up” as they rowed over money they owed each other when they broke up.

Joseph Borg, of Marsh, pleaded guilty to sending by a public communication network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

The 21-year-old threatened her during several phone conversations they had on October 30, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

She answered three calls made by him which contained threats of violence and “smashing her up.”

The victim then ignored some other calls to her mobile phone made by Borg.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, explained there were some finances outstanding following the breakdown of their relationship.

He said: “This included rent and money she wanted for repairs to her motorcycle after he crashed it.

“There were issues between the two of them and he accepts making these phone calls – it was a one-off.”

Deputy District Judge David Scanlon told Borg, of Eldon Road in Marsh, that his comments were “not particularly mature or pleasant.”

He said: “This comes under the umbrella of domestic violence and it’s a serious issue.

“When you make threats people don’t know your state of mind, they don’t know if it’s going to happen and it’s going to put them ill at ease.

“If somebody doesn’t want to see you anymore once the finances are sorted out then that’s their right and it doesn’t matter whether you think it’s fair.”

Judge Scanlon added that as “unpleasant and vile” as the comments made were, he had to sentence Borg in accordance with national guidelines.

He told Borg, who had no previous convictions, that the incident will matter in terms of his employability when he comes to look for a job.

Judge Scanlon sentenced him to a two year restraining order, banning him from contacting his ex or going to her Netherton home.

He added that if there was any hint of communication between them he risked going to prison.

Borg must also pay his victim £350 compensation.