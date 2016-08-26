Login Register
Court in Brief: Charges of assault, drink driving and theft

Huddersfield Magistrates recorded the following decisions

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.
Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Kirklees Magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 16:

Nicholas Aaron Leonard (35), Fernside Avenue, Almondbury. Theft, assault and misuse of class A drug. Prison for 26 weeks and ordered to pay £196.48 compensation with £115 victim surcharge.

Mohammed Taqeer Ahmad (44), Richmond Avenue, Fartown. Driving with excess alcohol. Fined £200 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs with driving ban for 36 months.

Raymond Woods (60), Flat 2, Clare House, Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Theft. Conditional discharge for 6 months with £20 victim surcharge.

Patryk Kozakiewicz (33), Southern Road, Cowlersley. Speeding. Fined £80 with £20 costs (3pts).

Natalie Louise Dennison (35), Great Northern Street, Huddersfield. Threatening behaviour. Conditional discharge for 12 months with £15 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam McGowan (31), Buckden Court, Huddersfield. Theft, failing to surrender to custody, assault. Community order for 12 month and exclusion to enter any Sainsburys store in the UK for 12 months with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Myron Newsome (26), Batley Buildings, Marsh (26), Assault. Prison for 22 weeks with restraining order and £80 victim surcharge.

Patrick Joseph McGlade (47), Everard Street, Crosland Moor. Assault. Fined £80 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ethan Lloyd Anthony Morgan, Lord Street, Slaithwaite. Assault. Community order with 120 hours unpaid work and restraining order for 12 months, ordered to pay £200 compensation with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony David Hanson (67), George Street, Lindley. Threatening behaviour. Conditional discharge for 12 months with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Samuel Stephen Ollerenshaw (26), Butt Lane, Hepworth. Driving with excess alcohol. Fined £120 with £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and banned from driving for 20 months.

Mark Spence (56), Station Street, Meltham. Driving with excess alcohol. Fined £250 with £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and banned from driving for 12 months.

Kirklees Magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 17:

Andrew Mark Wilkes (44), Coppice Drive, Netherton, Drunk and disorderly behaviour. Conditional discharge for 6 months with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Shirley Reader (71), Smithy Lane, Huddersfield. Speeding. Fined £80 with £20 costs (3pts).

The following decisions were recorded on August 18:

Paul Richard Banks (41),

Albion Street, Dewsbury. Theft, committed to prison for 28 days and ordered to pay £115.00 victim surcharge.

Ricky Wayne Walker (32), Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Failing to surrender to custody. Prison for 14 days and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge.

Dean Michael Collins (38), Lightcliffe Road, Crosland Moor. Drunk and disorderly behaviour. Conditional discharge for 12 months with £20 costs.

Calderdale Magistrates have recorded the following decision on Aug 11:

Mr Nikolas Milenovic (36), 235 Bradford Road, Brighouse. Driving vehicle after consuming excess alcohol, Fined £410 with £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs and banned from driving for 20 months.

The following decisions were recorded on Aug 18:

Kenroy Christopher Lambert (46),

Edale Avenue, Newsome, Driving while disqualified, without insurance and no MOT. Prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge with £85 costs and banned from driving for 20 months.

Ms Natalie Woods (43), Highfield Road, Rastrick. Theft. Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and electronic monitoring for 3 months and ordered to pay £69 compensation with £85 costs.

