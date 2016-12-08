Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 21:

Paul Lynch, 47, of Chalwood, Deighton. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on November 19 and caused £80 of damage to a custody cell at Huddersfield Police Station on November 20. The offence was racially aggravated. Fined £80 in total, ordered to pay £160 compensation in total and a £30 surcharge.

Dean Michael McDonagh, 24, of Thorn Road, Thornton Lodge. Assaulted a police constable in Huddersfield on April 19. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on July 17. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £200 costs.

William James Morris, 22, of Bromley Road, Hanging Heaton, Batley. Possession of a kitchen knife in a public place, namely Albion Street, Huddersfield, on November 20. Jailed for four weeks. Ordered to pay a £120 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 22:

Gabrielle Cohen, 24, of Greenwood Street, Primrose Hill. Stole food, cosmetics and toiletries worth £74.65 from Tesco Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, on September 23. Fined £129 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Joseph Corcoran, 26, of Croft Gardens, Birkby. Made a grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing telephone call in Mirfield on July 17. Committed while subject to a community order for drug and drink driving and sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message. Handed a 12-week prison sentence in total, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Frances Firth, 60, of Huddersfield Road, Mirfield. Drink driving on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, on July 16 and on Thistle Way, Gildersome, on October 14. Handed a six-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Banned from driving for 30 months in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jacqueline Ingle, 47, of Grasmere Drive, Elland. Drink driving on Thirlmere Avenue, Elland, on July 9. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Clinford Joseph, 35, of Market Street, Paddock. Drunk and disorderly on St Peters Street, Huddersfield, on November 6. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of drunk and disorderly behaviour. Fined £20 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Wayne T McDaid, 42, of Wilson Avenue, Mirfield. Drunk and disorderly on Wilson Avenue, Mirfield, on November 5. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sam Gardener, 24, of Beverley Drive, Dewsbury. Assault. Community order made for 160 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Fined £100 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shazia Parveen, 33, of Thackeray Grove, Crosland Moor. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent on Thackeray Grove and drove it without a licence or insurance on Horton park Avenue, Bradford, on November 6. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Liam Hardingham, 20, of Lawton Street, Primrose Hill. Assault. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of possession of cannabis. Fined £100 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Lee Metcalfe, 24 . Two assaults. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

David Gray, 33, of Walton Heights, Liversedge. Dishonestly failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to Employment Support Allowance between December 1, 2014, and March 17, 2015, and between June 29 and November 16, 2015. Community order made for 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dominic Joseph, 18, of Ashenhurst Road, Newsome. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on November 6. The offence was racially aggravated. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Fined £72 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jack Forsyth, 19, of Walnut Avenue, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and had an offensive weapon, namely a wooden stick and a kitchen knife, in Dewsbury on July 31. Handed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to participate in an accredited programme for 33 days, as directed by probation. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Graeme Howard, 47, of Ing Lane, Newsome. Stole a watch worth £19.99 from TK Maxx, Great Northern Retail Park, Huddersfield, on November 6. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 23:

Scott Bolland, 35, of Lady Ann Road, Batley. Stole a Radley handbag worth £190 from The Mill Batley, Bradford Road, Batley, on September 21. Also used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and stole meat products worth £34.14 from Lidl, Commercial Road, Dewsbury, on September 25. Jailed for 70 days in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Kahsam Farooq, 20, of Worth Avenue, Keighley. Speeding and driving without insurance on the A650 Aire Valley Road, Bingley, on May 16. Fined £1,200 and ordered to pay a £60 surcharge and £620 costs. Banned from driving for four months.

Darren Andrew Brumfitt, 49, of The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Resisted a police constable at the junction of Day Street and Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, on November 22. Fined £85 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ross Wallace Harris, 28, of James Street, Holywell Green, Elland. Drove a vehicle without insurance on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on May 1, and Somerset Road, Almondbury, on May 5. Fined £1,150 and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Hamayun Mehmood, 35, of Storths Road, Birkby. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence in Bradford on April 4. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £300 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Tariq Mahmood, 41, of Bright Street, Dewsbury. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence in Bradford on May 6 and 31. Also drove a vehicle on Albion Street and Bright Street, Dewsbury, while banned from driving, on September 22. Fined £583 and ordered to pay a £58 surcharge and £150 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 24:

Robert John Austin, 28, of Osborne Court, Common Road, Staincliffe, Batley. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Heckmondwike on July 17. The offence was racially aggravated, Fined £85 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ibrar Mehrban, 28, of Huddersfield Road, Mirfield. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Dewsbury on October 22. The offence was racially aggravated. Fined £240 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Carl Andrew Cole, 41, of Woodhead Close, Sheepridge. Caused £100 of damage to a window on Sheepridge Road, Huddersfield, on May 29. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Wayne Andrew Ahmad, 44, of Duke Street, Ravensthorpe. Stole a TomTom sat nav and a pair of gloves in Fartown on August 26. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for five weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Damien Robert Fairburn, 29, of Rayfield Street, Huddersfield. Sent indecent or grossly offensive text messages between July 26 and 29. Also failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as breached his curfew on September 21 and 22. Dealt with for original offence of driving while disqualified. Jailed for 42 days in total.

Jonathan Mark Jones, 35, of Thorpe Avenue, Holmfirth. Caused £80 of damage to a fence in Arndale Grove, Holmfirth, on October 24. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mohammed Tauseef Hanif, 31, of Clarkson Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Drove a vehicle while banned from driving and without insurance on Dearnley Street, Dewsbury, on October 14. Community order made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Annie Harwood, 19, of North Street, Lockwood. Stole an iPhone watch strap worth £150 on October 25 and a Gamevice controller for iPhone worth £79.99 on October 27, both from Stormfront, Kingsgate Centre, Huddersfield. Also stole an Asus GTX graphics card worth £450 from Maplins, Leeds Road Retail Park, Leeds, on October 30 and a man’s wrist watch worth £39.99 from TK Maxx, Huddersfield, on November 9. Community order made. Ordered to pay £40 compensation.

Zoe Pollard, 32, of Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Stole cosmetics worth £124.50 from boots, Huddersfield, on May 27 and coffee worth £5.20 from Iceland, Huddersfield, on June 15. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Jonathan France, 26, of Unity Court, Westtown, Dewsbury. Drove a vehicle while banned from driving and without insurance on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, on October 23. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

David Johnson, 46, of New Street, Huddersfield. Possession of crack cocaine at Huddersfield Police Station on November 9. Fined £30 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Aneil Nawaz, 34, of South parade, Cleckheaton. Produced cannabis in Cleckheaton on August 24. Fined £40 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis plants, buds and equipment to be forfeited and destroyed.

Gary Pickett, 36, of Healds Avenue, Liversedge. Possession of cocaine and drunk and disorderly in Heckmondwike on November 6. Fined £325 and ordered to pay a £33 surcharge and £85 costs. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Dale Scott Widdop, 36, of Smallwood Gardens, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury. Produced cannabis and dishonestly abstracted £569.24 of electricity in Smallwood Gardens, Shaw Cross, on February 18. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months. Money for electricity to be repaid to utility company. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis and equipment to be forfeited and destroyed.

Gary Kelly, 52, of Banks Road, Linthwaite. Caused £270 of damage to a door and intercom pope at EW Kelly and Sons, Manchester Road, Milnsbridge, on September 13. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for criminal damage. Fined £180 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £200 costs.

Bradley Parlar, 18, of Hazel Crescent, Chickenley. Assault. Community order made to attend St John Fishers Catholic High School, Oxford Road, Dewsbury, for 30 hours. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £200 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 25:

Christopher James Burlinson-Kent, 54, of Elder Road, Bradley. Speeding on Kirkstall Road, Leeds, on January 23. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Daulton Reece Myers, 23, of Row Street, Crosland Moor. Drove a vehicle without insurance at the junction of Manchester Road and Springdale Avenue, Thornton Lodge, on March 18. Fined £180 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £300 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Mohammed Akram, 56, of Smiths Avenue, Marsh. Speeding on the B4114, Birmingham, on April 11. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Darryl Scott Schofield, 29, of Springfield Avenue, Batley. Damaged a window at The Wellington pub and assaulted two police constables and another person in Batley on November 6. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Handed a 24-week prison sentence in total, suspended for 24 months. Ordered to pay £400 compensation in total.

Tayeb Raja, 22, of Grange Road, Batley. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and was the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured another dog which died as a result of its injuries in Batley on July 20. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Order made for the dog, Niko, to be destroyed unless kept muzzled and on a lead at all times and not in the control of anyone under 18 years old when in a public place. Ordered to pay £400 compensation in total and £100 costs.