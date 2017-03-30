Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 7:

Anisha Akhtar, 27, of Park View, Dewsbury. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Dundas Road, Huddersfield, on January 14. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for two weeks. Ordered to pay and £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Richard Hall, 28, of Yews Hill Road, Lockwood. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Al Faisal Takeaway, Chapel Hill, Huddersfield, on February 16. Fined £90 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kahlefa Mahdi, 28, of Holme Park Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Stole cosmetic items worth £354 on February 27, four sets of headphones worth £150 on February 28, headphones worth £180 on March 2 and headphones worth £140 on March 6, all from Sainsbury’s, Market Street, Huddersfield. Jailed for four weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

James William O’Neill, 79, of Newland Road, Kirkheaton. Drink driving on Newland Road, Kirkheaton, on February 17. Fined £173 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

John Steadman, 36, of Butts Close, Farnley Tyas. Driving while disqualified on Willwood Avenue, Reinwood, on February 6. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Sanika Younas, 27, of Halifax Road, Dewsbury. Speeding on Bradford road, Batley, on July 22, 2016. Fined £70 and ordered to oay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Carl Dickinson, 24, of Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton. Drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Halifax Road, Heckmondwike, on February 18. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jake Leonard McGee, 18, of Rowley Drive, Fenay Bridge. Drink driving on Southgate, Huddersfield, on February 17. Fined £210 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Navid Nahid Rehman, 43, of Powell Street, Heckmondwike. Stole men’s toiletries worth £13.50 from Tesco, Bradford Road, Batley, on February 18. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Stuart Freddy Lonsdale, 50, of Crawshaw Street, Ravensthorpe. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on January 5. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew James Terry, 36, of Princess Street, Huddersfield. Breached a restraining order on January 14. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Philip Williams, 24, of Elmfield Avenue, Golcar. Assault on Elmfield Avenue, Golcar, on January 31. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel James Fretwell, 40, of Newlands Avenue, Clayton West. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on New Street, Huddersfield, on February 4. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Tyrone Evol Thompson, 33, of College Avenue, Lindley. Drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Bradford Road, Huddersfield on February 5. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Syed Abdullah Seyed Ibrahimi, 42, of Bradford Road, Huddersfield. Possession of cannabis at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, on February 19. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Parker, 25, of Peebles Close, Lindley. Went into an area where spectators were not permitted at a football match at John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, on February 18. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kim Marcus Senior, 56, of Stafford Hill Lane, Kirkheaton. Harassment. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks Restraining order made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ramandeep Singh, 26, of Holly Terrace, Huddersfield. Speeding on Norfield Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, on April 30, 2016. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Wojtek Wesolowski, 33, of Morley Lane, Milnsbridge. Stole a bottle of wine worth £45 from Tasty Fine Wines, Huddersfield, On January 27. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £45 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on March 8:

Raymond Woods, 60, of no fixed address. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as was absent from specified place of curfew on numerous dates between December 14 and December 27. Also breached a criminal behaviour order, as entered Huddersfield town centre on February 28. Breach of the peace in Huddersfield on March 7. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for previous offences of breach of a criminal behaviour order and theft. Jailed for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Bound over in the sum of £100 for six months to keep the peace.

Aeron Powell, 28, of Ashmere Grove, Fartown. Assault in Huddersfield on February 15. Also failed to surrender to custody on March 8 and July 28, 2016. Jailed for 26 weeks. Restraining order made. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Ryan Roger Dufton, 37, of Becket Crescent, Dewsbury. Interfered with a vehicle with the intention of committing theft on Wroe Street, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, on February 27. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay an £80 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Darren Lancaster, 49, of Bishops Court, Berry Brow. Smoked in a smoke-free place, namely a lift in Bishops Court, Berry Brow, on October 27, December 8 and December 9. Fined £600 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £337 costs.

Karl David Prust, 48, of Wren Street, Paddock. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Helme Lane, Meltham, Huddersfield, on November 11. This offence was racially aggravated. Also committed assault on the same date which was religiously aggravated. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days and 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on March 9.

William Russell Morris, 38, of Marlbeck Close, Holmfirth. Assault in Aldonley, Almondbury, on November 12. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £125 costs.

Shwan Abdullah Hassan, 30, of Boothroyd Green, Dewsbury. Selling or dealing in unmarked tobacco products in Dewsbury on October 26. Ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Dylan York, 22, of Bishops Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Failed to comply with requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work sessions on February 3 and 10. Order varied – 20 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Kevin George Snaith, 32, of Baker Street, Oakes. Speeding on Mayo Avenue, Bradford, on October 1. Fined £70 and ordered to pay £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Thomas Holmes, 26, of Wellands Green, Moorbottom, Cleckheaton. Driving under the influence of drugs on Spen Lane, Gomersal, on December 11. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Rachel Anderson, 41, of Rochester Road, Birstall, Batley. Stole baby food and laundry detergent worth £50 from the Co-op, Low Lane, Birstall, Batley, on December 3. Handed a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation and £115 costs.

Dominic James Hall, 26, of Swan Lane, Lockwood. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards a police officer at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, on February 23. This offence was racially aggravated. Jailed for four weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Stacey McLaren, 37, of Riddings Road, Deighton. Stole alcohol, electrical and cosmetic items worth £315.45 from Asda, Bradford Road, Fixby, on February 22. Handed a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Sean Michael Andrew McTighe, 35, of Church View House, Church Street, Paddock. Damaged a car on Armitage Road, Armitage Bridge, on February 20. Ordered to pay £400 compensation and £85 costs.

James Andrews, 24, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Huddersfield on August 3, 2016. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £7.10 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Shane Barry, 34, of School Lane, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Leeds. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £4.20 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Siobhan Keogh, 25, of Charles Street, Crosland Moor. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Leeds on August 15, 2016. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £5.50 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Victoria Lord, 36, of Highley Park, Brighouse. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Batley on August 11, 2016. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £2.40 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on March 10:

Joseph Michael Cocking, 22, of Old Bank Road, Mirfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as he did not attend his community payback appointments on May 26 and June 2, 2016. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offences of theft. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Adam Bryan Taylor, 26, of Wakefield Road, Grange Moor. Made off without paying for petrol and drove without a licence or insurance at Lepton Service Station, Wakefield Road, Lepton, on March 2. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks. Ordered to pay a £29.92 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Nicholas Borg, 45, of Dalton Bank Road, Colnebridge. Assault on December 10. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks and community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 25 days. Restraining order made banning him from entering Longfield Avenue, Golcar. Ordered to pay a £150 compensation and £250 costs.

Steven John Clowes, 39, of no fixed address. Stole two Xbox controllers and one Xbox headset worth £72.97 from Game, Kingsgate Centre, Huddersfield, and men’s hygiene products worth £40 from The Body Shop, Kingsgate Centre on February 24. Also stole four bottles of Jack Daniels worth £90 from Sainsbury’s, Market Street, Huddersfield, on March 6. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gordon Walker, 59, of Bracewell Road, Holmfirth. Speeding on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on September 9, 2016. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Sean Paul McInerney, 37, of Riddings Road, Deighton, Huddersfield. Stole washing detergent and an electric air freshener worth £12 from Poundworld, New Street, Huddersfield, on February 11. Also stole alcohol, electrical and homeware items worth £315.45 from Asda, Bradford Road, Fixby, on February 22. Handed a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months. Rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Malcolm Gill, 48, of Longfield Avenue, Dalton. Causing harassment, alarm or distresUsed threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Rothwell Street, Moldgreen, on December 11. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Eye Casions UK LTD, of Flax Meadows, Lindley. Failed to give information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offense in Winsford on November 11. Fined £700 and ordered to pay a £70 surcharge and £85 costs.

Janos Karcagi, 37, of Lansdowne Close, Batley. Damaged a front door belonging to Andrea Horvath on Lansdowne Close, Batley, on December 10. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court om February 27. Fined £130 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on March 11:

Cynnan Jones, 18, of The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Driving without a licence or insurance on Huddersfield Road, Raventhorpe, on December 15. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 9. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on March 13:

Roger Edward Hunt, 48, of The Piggery, Green Lane, Slaithwaite. Speeding on Stainland Road, Greetland, Halifax, on August 7. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Martin Conrad Wild, 52, of Park Drive, Huddersfield. Speeding on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on September 7, 2016. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Paul Lynch, 48, of Sheepridge Grove, Sheepridge. Possession of cannabis on Smiths Avenue, Marsh, on October 23. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January 20 and December 13. Also assaulted two detention officers at West Yorkshire Police Wakefield Divisional Headquarters, Havertop Lane, Normanton, on November 25. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely on Kirkgate, Huddersfield, on December 20. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £250 compensation and a £30 surcharge

Darren James Mooney, 37, of Burnsall Court, Chesil Bank, Quarmby. Stole four tubs of baby milk formula worth £42 from Tesco Express, New Hey Road, Marsh, on March 4 and four jars of coffee worth £20 from Tesco Express, Halifax Road, Birchencliffe, on February 14. Committed while subject to a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of theft and failure to surrender to custody. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Paul Early, 48, of Bradford Road, Fartown. Stole three coats worth £149.78 from The Range, Huddersfield, on February 13. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates Court on March 2 and March 8. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of theft and failure to attend drugs assessment. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Nigel Andrew Radcliffe, 52, of Gelderd Road, Birstall. Caused £100 of damage to a window belonging to Kirklees Council on Centenary Way, Carlinghow, Batley, on November 3. Breached a restraining order. Jailed for 28 weeks. Restraining order made. Ordered to pay £100 compensation and a £115 surcharge.

Aaron Read, 24, of Stainecross Avenue, Crosland Moor. Possession of an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat, on Pickford Street, Huddersfield, on November 28. Also failed to comply with the requirements of a community order for previous offences of threatening behaviour and criminal damage as did not attend rehabilitation activity office appointments on October 17 and November 28. Community order revoked. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offences of threatening behaviour and criminal damage. Jailed for six weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.