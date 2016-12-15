Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Abigail Bradley, 23, of Gledholt Bank, Gledholt. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as failed to attend appointments on August 30 and September 6. Dealt with for previous offences of assaulting police officers and a person assisting a police officer. Community order made.

Stephen Hobbs, 33, of no fixed address. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as failed to keep in contact with responsible officer on October 4. Dealt with original offences of failure to surrender to custody, handling stolen goods, burglary and theft. Jailed for 10 weeks.

Jasvinder Kaur, 29, of Warrenside, Deighton. Failed to inform the council of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to Housing and Council Benefit between September 29, 2012, and June 30, 2015. Community order made to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £60 surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert Brett Mellor, 56, of Coppice Drive, Netherton. Assaulting a police officer and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer in Huddersfield on September 17. The offence was racially aggravated. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on November 23. Fined £50 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and a total of £100 compensation.

Catrina Williams, 49, of Dryclough Road, Crosland Moor. Drove a vehicle without insurance on St Thomas Road, Huddersfield, on July, 16. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Raymond Woods, 60, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Breached a criminal behaviour order at Coral Racing, Market Street, Huddersfield, on November 14 and Huddersfield Bus Station, Upperhead Road, on September 26. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks.

Mona Lockhead. 19, of Ridge Close, Primrose Hill. Stole men’s cosmetics and toiletries worth £141 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on October 4. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephon Thewlis, 50, of Ashenhurst Road, Newsome. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on Lowerhouses Lane, Huddersfield, on August 12. The offence was racially aggravated. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sebastian Jeleniewski, 37, of Riddings Road, Deighton. Stole a mobile phone belonging to Earl Simpson in the Kingsgate Centre, Huddersfield, on July 31. Fined £180 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £400 costs.

Daniel Crawford, 25, of Lampard Avenue, Morley. Assaulted two people, one on Broughton Avenue, Harehill, Leeds, on October 13, and one on High Street, Huddersfield, on October 29. Jailed for 16 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

John Beaumont, Ings Court, Lepton. Committed fraud, as failed to notify the Department of Work and Pensions that he was in receipt of two private pensions, intending to claim Employment and Support Allowance, between September 16, 2013, and December 18, 2014, in Sunderland, and intending to claim Jobseekers Allowance between October 27, 2010 and December 23, 2010, in Stockton. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a £60 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mohammed Imran Rashid, 32, of Netherfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Speeding on Woodkirk, West Yorkshire, on July 21. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.