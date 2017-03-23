Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on February 23

Gregory Hunt, 31, of Towngate, Kirkburton. Failed to stop at a red light on the A62 Leeds Road at the junction with Old Fieldhouse Lane in Huddersfield on July 4, 2016. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

James Dransfield, 28, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Caused damage to a front window on North Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield, on December 26. Also caused £150 of damage to a car on North Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield, on August 7. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £250 compensation.

William Thomas Wood, 27, of Field Lane, Batley. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on The Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, on December 11 and on High Street, Heckmondwike, on May 4. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days and 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Sohail Hussain, 21, of Commonside, Hanging Heaton, Batley. Failed to stop at the scene of an accident and drove without due care and attention on Grange Road, Batley, on January 28. Community order made with an attendance care requirement for 30 hours. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Robert Appleby, 69, of Mitchell Avenue, Dewsbury. Assault in Dewsbury on July 21, 2016. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £310 costs.

Arshad Hussain Mahmood, 45, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Assault on November 9. Jailed for 20 weeks. Restraining order made. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Mohammed Bashir, 24, of Mill Street West, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on September 20, 2016. Fined £220, ordered to pay a £4.20 compensation and £150 costs.

Ale Howesi, 34, of Bay Hall Common Road, Birkby. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Mirfield and Deighton on September 15, 2016. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £5.10 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Gugu Jali, 18, of Lilac Court, Deighton. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Huddersfield on September 15. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £5.50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Liam Cameron David Mitchell, 24, of Chinewood Avenue, Batley. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Batley and Swinton on September 20, 2016. Fined £440 and ordered to pay a £11.20 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Monica Toye, 39, of Lower Grange, Bradley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Huddersfield on September 23. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £5.50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 24

Thomas, Anthony John Garrity, 41, of Church Lane, Heckmondwike. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not make himself available for the installation of curfew monitoring equipment on December 10 and did not attended drug test appointments on December 17 and January 30. Dealt with for the original offences of theft, possession of a bladed article, possession of drugs and failure to surrender to custody. Jailed for 30 weeks.

Peter Boyles, 58, of Crossfields, Dalton. Driving without a licence and insurance on Penistone Road, Fenay Bridge, on January 18. Also driving without a licence and obstructed a police constable on Britannia Road, Huddersfield, on February 11. Fined £260 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with 11 points in total.

Tyrone Letremy, 32, of Union Street, Heckmondwike. Stole a PS4 headset worth £79 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on April 10, 2016. Ordered to pay £79 compensation.

Huddersfield Magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 27

Janos Illes, 52, of Bradford Road, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work induction on November 16. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of possession of a knife and failure to surrender to custody. Community order revoked. Jailed for six weeks.

Michael Stuart Webster, 27, of Falcon Street, Newsome. Possession of cannabis at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, on August 12, 2016. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of resisting a police constable. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

James Michael Coard, 28, of Wellington Street, Lindley. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, committed assault and damaged doors at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Acre Street, Lindley, on December 14. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to eight days. Ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Devon Powell, 48, of Hall Cross Grove, Lowerhouses. Drink driving at the junction of Castlegate and Southgate, Huddersfield, on February 6. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days and to 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Roy Iredale, 29, of Ashenhurst Close, Newsome. Assault on February 25. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 25 days and 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made banning him from entering Longfield Avenue, Dalton, until a further order is made. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Christopher Booth, 33, of Royds Avenue, Paddock. Breached a restraining order. Jailed for four weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Zoltan Farkas, 50, Carr Top, Halifax Road, Dewsbury. Driving without wearing a seat belt and with a child in the vehicle who was also not wearing a seatbelt on Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, on May 22, 2016. Fined £75 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Davinna Adams, 31, of Whinny Hill, Brighouse. Failed to notify Calderdale Council of a change of circumstances that would affect her entitlement to Housing Benefit, namely full and accurate details of her work, in Halifax between April 29, 2013, and December 21, 2014. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £240 costs.

Ibrahim Gul, 18, of Ravens Avenue, Scout Hill, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with a the requirements of a youth rehabilitation order, as did not comply with his curfew. Youth rehabilitation order evoked. Dealt with for original offences of possession with intent to supply and failure to surrender. New youth rehabilitation order made with a supervision requirement for 12 months and 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 28

Ajaz Farooq, 28, of Cemetery Road, West Town, Dewsbury. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Tithe Barn Street, Dewsbury, on November 15. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Community order made with a programme requirement for 33 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for two years.

Barry Hetherington, 69, of Barber Square, Heckmondwike. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Bradford Road, Liversedge, on January 18, and Knowler Hill, Liversedge, on January 28. Handed a 24-week prison sentence in total, suspended for 12 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months. Ordered to pay £85 costs.

Bradley Dean Mason, 21, of Cambridge Road, Birstall. Used or threatened violence towards another person outside TBC Bar, Bradford Road, Batley on October 15. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks.

Jack Stead, 26, of Overthorpe Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Resisted a detective police constable in Thornhill, Dewsbury, on January 19. Fined £130 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Paul Anderson, 27, of Reinwood Road, Marsh. Possession of cocaine on Western Road, Cowersley, on June 13, 2016. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Liam Peter Gardiner, 23, of Waring Way, Dewsbury. Obstructed a police constable on Syke Ing Close, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, on January 30. Fined £30 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Philip John Kennedy, 59, of Eastway, London Park Estate, Mirfield. Application to vary a community order granted, as dependent is changing address. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks.

Dale Lamb, 22, of Manchester Road, Huddersfield. Made threatening phone calls on February 8, 2016. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 25 days. Restraining order made banning him from being on Longwood Road, Huddersfield, until February 27, 2018. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Scott Adams, 33, of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury. Stole aftershave worth £54 from Boots Pharmacy, the Princess of Wales Precinct, Dewsbury, on November 4. Also failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as was absent from his place of curfew on numerous occasions. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £50 and ordered to pay £54 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Avinder Bhangal, 27, of Norwood Road, Birkby. Failed to provide a sample of breath for analysis at Huddersfield Police Station on February 12. Community order made for 160 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 29 months.

Shaun Lee Hudson, 41, of Oliver Gardens, Mirfield, Attempted to steal a bottle of vodka and a bottle of whisky worth £38 from the Co-operative Store, Old Bank Road, Mirfield, on October 24. Discharged conditionally for nine months. Ordered to pay £36 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Barber Shakil, 23, of Bradford Road, Fartown. Destroyed a doorframe and lock on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on January 25. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Swift, 35, of Southway, Mirfield. Drink driving and driving without a licence and insurance on Westgate, Heckmondwike, on February 13. Fined £285 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Gareth Kenneth Cooke, 31, of Clough Road, Birkby. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence as was absent form his place of curfew on numerous occasions. Suspended sentence varied – six months in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks.

Barry Lee Ryan, 35, of Listing Court, Liversedge. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend probation induction appointments on December 19 and January 13. Dealt with for original offence of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. Community order made to participate in a thinking skills programme for 33 days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Isaac Mark Brailsford, 24, of Taylor Hill Road, Taylor Hill. Stole a bottle of rum worth £25.50 from Tesco, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, and damaged a wall at GT Taxis, Lord Street, Huddersfield, on February 13. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Evans, 22, of Ings Way East, Lepton. Possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on January 24. Fined £86 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 1

Neil Bridges, 39, of Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike. Breached a restraining order by going to the home of Joanne Meehan in Dewsbury on February 28. Jailed for 16 weeks. ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Desmond Michael Patrick Ryan, 59, of Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill. Stole pork joints worth £19.98 from Lidl, Castlegate, Huddersfield, on January 1. Also breached a criminal behaviour order by entering St Peter’s Gardens, Huddersfield, on February 3. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for six months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to six days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £30 costs.

Kazeem Salami, 43, of Longley Road, Lowerhouses. Kept an unlicensed vehicle on a public road, namely Forburge Road, Stoke Newington, on January 29. FIned £40. Ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £76.67.

Luke Rurnbull, 27, of Norman Road, Birkby. Speeding on the M606 Southbound, Bradford, on August 6, 2016. Fined £55 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Jonathan Ingle, 52, of Grasmere Drive, Elland. Drink driving on Thirlmere Avenue, Halifax, on July 9, 2016. Fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £620 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Huddersfield Magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 2

Mark Duce, 40, of Pilling Lane, Skelmanthorpe. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Commercial Street, Huddersfield, on September 13. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to eight days and 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Jonathan Dyson, 55, of Broomfield Road, Marsh. Harassment between January 7 and 17. Restraining order made banning the defendant from entering Cressfield Road, Lindley until a further order is made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sophie Swallow, 25, of Waverley Terrace, Marsh. Drink driving on Longwood Edge, Longwood, on December 11. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 12 days. Fined £130 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Dominic Wood, 39, of Clare House, Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Stole Babyliss hair grooming products and a pack of Gillette Blades worth £52 and other items from Wilkinsons, Dewsbury, on October 3. Also stole a Lenovo laptop worth £764 from Brighthouse, Dewsbury, on October 6 and two Ted Baker box sets worth £72 from Boots, Dewsbury, on October 28. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on February 18. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks and community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 24 days. Ordered to pay £310 compensation and £85 costs and fined £50.

Mohammed Faisal Hussain, 24, of Ravensthorpe Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent from Dam Cars, Church Street, Heckmondwike, and driving while disqualified and without insurance on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, on December 22. Jailed for 18 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Andrew David Smith, 30, of Blackthorn Way, Scissett. Driving while under the influence of drugs on Wakefield Road, Scissett, on December 20. Fined £230 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Mohammed Usman Rasul, 26, of Belmont Street, Highfields. Driving while disqualified and without due care or attention on Dale Street, Longwood, on July 23, 2015. Handed a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mohammad Imran Zaman, 46, of Healey Gardens, Batley. Transferred his interest in a vehicle to another person who was not specified in the licence and failed to notify the district council within 14 days in Batley on June 10. Fined £600 and ordered to pay a £60 surcharge and £800 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 3

Tyrone Letremy, 32, of Union Street, Heckmondwike. Assault on Kaye Street, Heckmondwike, and stole two bicycles worth £140 from Brunswick Place, Heckmondwike, on July 8, 2016. The assault was racially aggravated. Fined £160 and ordered to pay £70 compensation and a £30 surcharge.

Paul Alexander McVeigh, 32, of Manor Gardens, Dewsbury. Assault and caused £100 of damage to a table top on January 22. Community order made for drug rehabilitation and 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Peter Harry David Schofield, 21, of Moorside Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Trespassed and stole electrical items worth £5,919 with Joel Ramsden at Perfect Home, The Princess of Wales Precinct, Dewsbury, on November 24. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on February 6. Handed a 22-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Lee Paul Beaumont, 29, of Moorcroft Avenue, Golcar. Assault on Tanyard Road, Oakes, and dangerous driving on Whitley Street and Pickford Street, Milnsbridge, both on August 24, 2016. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days and 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Steven Emsley, 48, of Riddings Road, Deighton. Assault on Riddings Road, Sheepridge, on September 25, 2016. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £200 costs.

Natasha Sian Freeman, 23, of Northway Crescent, Mirfield, Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Wiggan Lane, Deighton, On January 21. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Banned from driving for 28 days.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 5

Saqib Rafiq Bhatti, 35, of Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike. Stole confectionary worth £126.64 and committed assault at Morrisons, Union Street, Heckmondwike, on March 4. Jailed for 14 days in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Simon Lee Jennings, 30, of Town Gate Road, Healey. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend probation induction appointments on January 6 and 16. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of theft. New community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £50 costs.

Nicola Kaye, 27, of Langdale Road, Dewsbury. Failed to stop at a red light on Aldams Road, Dewsbury, on July 25, 2017. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Gary Richard Thomas Scarlett, 31, of The Garden House, Batley. Assault in Huddersfield, on August 31, 2017. Ordered to pay £200 compensation and £300 costs.

Lee Ashley Rutherford, 27, of Battinson Street, Southowram, Halifax. Assault at City Station, Leeds, on December 11. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £200 costs.