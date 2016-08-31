Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 22:

Bobby Lee Edward Maguire, 26, c/o Castle Mount, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Drove a Landowner Discovery in B&Q car park, Saville Road, Dewsbury, on May 20, without insurance and while banned from driving. Handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Brauner, 19, c/o Edale Avenue, Newsome, Huddersfield. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Edale Avenie, Newsome, on July 24, then failed to surrender to custody at kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 9. Fined £150 in total and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs

Barry Lee Wright, 37, c/o Calvin Street, Fartown, Huddersfield. Was drunk and disorderly on Byram Street, Huddersfield, on July 26 and failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 11. This was committed while already subject to a conditional discharge, imposed on March 23 for six months for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards Rajiv Harjai. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Marshall, 24, c/o Daleside Avenue, New Mill, Holmfirth. Assaulted Tracy Dawson at a property on Field Road, Holmfirth, on May 29. Restraining order made banning him from contacting Tracy Dawson and entering Field Road, Holmsfirth, until August 21, 2017. Fined £166 and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £250 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 23:

Wayne Thawley, 36, c/o Hare Park Avenue, Hightown, Liversedge. Possession of amphetamine (Class B) at Huddersfield Police Station on June 3. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stefan Rychter, 33, of no fixed abode. Stole cosmetics worth £108.50 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on July 30, and failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 16. Handed a four-week prison sentence suspended for six months. Ordered to pay £115 surcharge.

Damien Alexander Sebastian Wood, 39, c/o East Bath Street, Batley. Entered The Time Piece, Northgate, Dewsbury, as a trespasser on August 22 and stole various sets of keys. Jailed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Nasrat Begum, 37, c/o Carlton Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley. Stole groceries worth £101.02 from Tesco Extra, Bradford Road, Batley, on August 8, with Razia Paras. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Julian Fanning, 66, c/o Victoria Court, Victoria Road, Lockwood, Huddersfield. Drove a vehicle on Ray Street, Huddersfield, on August 7, while unfit to drive through drink. Fined £400 and ordered to pay £40 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven David Massey, 32, c/o New Hey Road, Oakes, Huddersfield. Drove a Citroen C2 on Wellington Street, Huddersfield, while over the drink drive limited (63mcg of alcohol in 100 mls of breath) on August 7. Fined £366 and ordered to pay £36 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Krzysztop Walkowicz, 28, c/o Heys View, Rawthorpe, Huddersfield. Drove a Honda Jazz car on Long Lane, Huddersfield, while over th drink drive limit (79mcg in 100ml of breath) on August 8. Fined £254 and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Lawrence Bryan, 55, c/o Fallow Croft, Bradley, Huddersfield. Failed to keep his electronic tag charged, which was part of a risk of sexual harm order, entered an exclusion zone which he was banned from doing as part of the order and travelled on routes outside permitted hours, on July 14. Also found in possession of a small amount of cannabis (Class B) at the junction between Albion Street and High Street, Huddersfield, on the same date. Jailed for 52 weeks in total and ordered to pay £140 surcharge.

Kirsty Elizabeth Lindersey, 33, c/o Cherry Nook Road, Deighton, Huddersfield. Damaged a number plate worth £15 belonging to Robert Lockwood on August 7 on Cherry Nook Road, Deighton. Given a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Muir, 25, James Street, Batley. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards Zubda Begum and Dakhtiyr Ali, on April 21. This was racially aggravated. Then used threatening or abusive words or behaviour at Huddersfield Police Station. Banned from entering Burnsall Road, Batley, for 12 months and given a restraining order banning him from threatening either victim of damaging their property. Fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 surcharge.

Andrew Blacker, 42, c/o Town End Road, Holmfirth. Assaulted Steven Whittaker at the Boy and Barrel pub, Beast Market, Huddersfield, on June 4. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael John Butler, 25, c/o Groves Hall Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Damaged a silver Audi A3 belonging to Steven Mitchell on July 23. Fined £150 and ordered to pay £150 compensation, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gordon Peter Crowther, 55, c/o Navigation Gardens, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Benjamin Wallis at Navigation Gardens on August 7. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Hardingham, 20, c/o Lawton Street, Newsome, Huddersfield. Failed to notify his community order supervising officer of a change of address. Dealt with for original offence - assaulted Emily Viney on July 9, 2014, and Natalie Robinson on September 8, 2015, both at a property on Lawton Street, Primrose Hill, Huddersfield. Also damaged an internal door, a wall, a photo frame and a kettle worth £150 in total belonging to Natalie Robinson on September 8, 2015. Community order made that he must present himself to probation as directed for 10 days.

Roy Noel Horne, 43, c/o Woodman Avenue, Bradley, Huddersfield. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Subway, Market Place, Huddersfield on August 5. Fined £60 and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Antonio Francis Shearer, 29, of no fixed abode. Assaulted Brodie Dunford in Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, on July 23. Jailed for 10 weeks and ordered to pay £115 surcharge.

Ryan Cherryholme, 31, c/o Beehive Court, Liversedge. Failed to comply with the requirements fo a community order as failed to keep in touch with his responsible officer. Dealt with for original offence - criminal damage and assault on September 7, 2015. Original eight-week suspended prison sentence revoked and jailed for 14 days instead.

Ryan Paul Crouch, 32, c/o Occupation Lane, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with curfew by removing his personal identification device. Fined £50.

Darren James Mooney, 37, c/o Burnsall Court, Quarmby, Huddersfield.

Failed to comply with requirements of a community order made on July 21. Dealt with dor original offence - theft of two bottles of vodka worth £49.98 from Co-operative Food, Westbourne Road, Marsh, Huddersfield, on May 17, and failure to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on June 23. Community order made for a curfew with electronic monitoring for 14 days, starting August 23.

Paul James Whatmough, 40, c/o Lowerhouses Lane, Huddersfield. Failed to attend his unpaid work appointments, as part of a community order, on July 9 and 30, and failed to five acceptable explanations for this. Order made on May 5 varied and curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for seven days imposed, starting August 23.