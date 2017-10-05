Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 7:

Kieran Emson, 24, of Arncliffe Road, Healey, Batley. Caused £5,000 of damage to a wall, committed assault and caused £5,000 damage to a car, all on West End, Liversedge. Was also found in possession of cannabis at Dewsbury and District Hospital on June 30, Caused £200 damage to a mirror, cabinet and drinking glass at Centenary Way, Batley, on March 6. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 1. Also committed assault and damaged an internal wall at West End, Liversedge, both on July 12. Jailed for 20 weeks. Restraining order made until September 6, 2018. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Craig Elliot Roberts, 31, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Caused £575 of damage to Huddersfield Bus Station, Upperhead Road, Huddersfield, on March 8. Also caused £5,000 of damage to a Fiat car and £5,000 of damage to an Audi and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Newsome Road South, Newsome, on September 1. All three offences were racially aggravated. Also caused £5,000 damage to a Volvo and £5,000 damage to a Vauxhall on the same road on the same date. Community order made for alcohol treatment with On-Trak for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay a £150 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Lachlan Green, 19, of Acre Street, Lindley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend office appointments on May 2 and 8. Committed while subject to a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of an air weapon in a public place. New community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days and 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Edward David Hughes, 38, of Birkby Hall Road, Birkby. Stole a jacket and two bottles of aftershave worth £420 in Huddersfield, on August 17. Community order made for drug rehabilitation requirement with Lifeline for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig Lamb, 37, of Carr Street, Birstall, Batley. Stole headphones, an airbed and a drink worth £69.50 from Tesco, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, on August 6. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gordon Walker, 53, of Meg Lane, Longwood, Huddersfield. Used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on August 15. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for previous offences of drunk and disorderly behaviour. New community order made for alcohol treatment requirement with On-Trak for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Bilal Ahmed, 18, of Eastborough Crescent, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on April 5. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation and £150 costs.

Daniel Boylan, 20, of Hulbert Croft, Almondbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Huddersfield on April 7. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £12.80 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Patrick Burkett, 32, of Town Avenue, Huddersfield. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Mirfield and Huddersfield on March 29. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £2.40 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Alex Hughes, 38, of The Maltings, Shepley. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Shepley and Huddersfield on March 29. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £2.80 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Annisa Iqbal, 19, of Saville Road, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on April 11. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Tadas Jonas, 28, of Birkby Lodge Road, Birkby. Having failed to pay a train fare, provided false information to a railway officer in Leeds on January 19. Also travelled on a train without a ticket in Shipley on the same date. Fined £660 and ordered to pay £3.90 compensation, a £66 surcharge and £150 costs.

James Kelley, 29, of Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury. Travelled on train without a ticket in Dewsbury on April 5. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

India May Scotter, 21, of Cross Lane, Primrose Hill. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Huddersfield on April 13. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £5.70 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 8:

Alan Peter Johnson, 50, of Woodville Place, Bradley. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour on Woodville Place, Bradley, on August 10. Fined £85 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Philip Pickering, 18, of Arncliffe Road, Healey, Batley. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent and drove it dangerously, without a licence or insurance, in Cleckheaton on August 8. Sent to a young offenders’ institution for 26 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Ivo Zukurs, 28, of Norwood Road, Birkby. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis on Grimscar Avenue, Birkby, on August 10. Community order made for 140 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 26 months.

Suzanne Hancox, 33, of no fixed address. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not keep in touch with her supervisor on June 15, July 21 and August 2. Fined £50.

Albert Rashad, 54, of Thackeray Grove, Crosland Moor. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on July 8. Fined £65 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Rashad, 24, of South Avenue, Cowlersley. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on July 8. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Marti John Boddy, 21, of Kitson Hill Road, Kitson Hill, Mirfield. Drink driving in Mirfield on August 19. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Shahrukhi Gilani, 30, of Quarmby Road, Quarmby. Driving without due care and attention on the M62 motorway, Huddersfield, on April 14. Fined £366 and ordered to pay a £37 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Shane Christopher Derek Gledhill, 29, of Lilac Court, Deighton. Caused £200 of damage to a living room in Huddersfield on July 26. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Atif Hussain, 35, of Upper Road, Batley. Drink driving on Holt Head Road, Huddersfield, on August 21. Also possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on the same date. Fined £375 and ordered to pay a £38 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Hazma Hussain, 22, of Spire Court, Marsh. Driving without insurance on Colne Road, Lockwood Road, St Stephen’s Road and Albany Road, Huddersfield, on August 4. Fined £105 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Banned from driving for six months.

James Righton, 35, of Buxton House, News Street, Huddersfield. Possession of Class A drugs in Huddersfield on June 15. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Sandra Wilson, 57, of Keldregate, Deighton. Drink driving on Whitacre Street, Deighton, on August 20. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 13 months.

Dean Michael Barrowcliffe, 43, of Greenside Road, Mirfield. Handled stolen goods, namely three camera lenses worth £275 in Dewsbury between June 17 and 24. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jane Naylor, 47, of Shirley Avenue, Cleckheaton. Drink driving on Bradford Road, Birstall, on July 31. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Gerard Taylor, 48, of Ravens Avenue, Moldgreen. Drink driving on Dalton Green Lane, Dalton, on August 21. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

William Evans, 46, of Celandine Avenue, Salendine Nook. Drink driving on Celandine Avenue, Salendine Nook, on August 24. Fined £550 and ordered to pay a £55 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Kevin Anthony Wilson, 35, of Keldregate, Deighton. Breached a criminal behaviour order as entered St Peters Gardens, Huddersfield on August 25. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 11:

Ryan Todd McDermott, 28, c/o The Job Centre, Wellington Road, Dewsbury. Caused £200 damage to a windscreen in Thornhill, Dewsbury, on May 11. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 10. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Steven Dawson, 37, of Field Road, Holmfirth. Drink driving at the junction of Back Lane and Station Road, Holmfirth, on August 19. Also found in possession of cocaine at Huddersfield Police Station on August 20. Fined £266 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge anad £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Shane Sanchez Ray, 27, of West Street, Lindley. Possession of cannabis on St Johns Road, Huddersfield, on August 8. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Joshua Emmanuelle Russell, 27, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor. Breached a restraining order on Holly Road, Scissett, on August 19. Also caused £2,000 damage to vehicle windows on August 1. Failed to surrender to custody at Bexley Magistrates Court on August 9. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days and 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £1,500 compensation and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 12:

Matthew Anthony Firth, 33, of New Lane Terrace, Farnley Tyas. Speeding on Penistone Road, Bradford, on April 4. Fined £73 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Jerzy Koppowski, 31, of Cawley Lane, Heckmondwike. Speeding on Halifax Road, Bradford, on January 28. Fined £205 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Robert Potts, 36, of Hightown Lane, Holmfirth. Speeding on Woodhead Road, Huddersfield, on February 23. Fined £83 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Jahrel Louise Miller, 23, of Fannymoor Lane, Lowerhouses. Two counts of assault in Huddersfield on August 29. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 9. Community order made for 140 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £400 compensation in total and £150 costs.

Grant Cresswell, 25, of Platt Square, Cleckheaton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence as left home during curfew. Fined £200 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Tommy Errol Drury, 25, of Textile Street, Dewsbury. Application made to vary a restraining order due to shared responsibilities and to arrange finances for child. Order varied.

Lynn Kerry Hunter, 51, of Heath Close, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Committed fraud in Dewsbury as pretended to be Simon Hunter in order to access his bank account online and used his card to withdraw cash between November 7, 2016 and April 3, 2017. Handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Curfew requirement with electronic monitoring imposed for 56 days. Ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

Jordan Lee Miller, 26, of Quarry Road, Liversedge. Assault and caused £170 damage to an iPhone on Firthcliffe Mount, Littletown, Liversedge, on August 28. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.