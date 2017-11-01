Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 29:

Tyne Antony Haggerty, 25, of Scotgate, Honley. Caused £626.40 of damage to five tyres on three minibuses at Shine Childcare Ltd in Huddersfield on May 6. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £626.40 compensation.

David Keith Hubbard, 52, of Caldercliffe Road, Berry Brow. Breached a restraining order at the Civic Centre, Market Street, Huddersfield, on July 17. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Calum James Mclachlan, 23, of Leas Avenue, Netherthong, Holmfirth. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Huddersfield on July 30. Curfew requirement with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joshua Paul Barrett, 28, of Grasmere Road, Gledholt. Caused £200 of damage to a vehicle in Huddersfield on January 1. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation and a £20 surcharge.

Francesca Deriu, 21, of Wessenden Head Road, Meltham, Holmfirth. Assaulted a police constable in Huddersfield on September 14. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Byram Court, Huddersfield, on the same date. Fined £125 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Hinkles, 29, of Burbeary Road, Lockwood. Drink driving on Heath Road, Cowlersley, on August 19. Fined £170 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

John Anthony McCarthy, 46, of Westgate, Almondbury. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Lidget Street, Huddersfield, on September 13. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Darren James Mooney, 38, of Burnsall Court, Chesil Bank, Quarmby. Stole chocolates worth £13.95 from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Acre Street, on September 11 and stole coffee and a milkshake worth £58.30 from Co-op, Huddersfield, on July 22. Curfew with electric monitoring imposed for six weeks. Ordered to pay £156.26 compensation in total.

Letitia Simmonds, 26, of Grosvenor Way, Lipton. Drink driving on Penistone Road, Huddersfield, on September 13. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Umber Kareem, 22, of Heaton Road, Paddock. Resisted a constable in the execution of his duty on Heaton Road, Paddock, on September 15. Fined £46 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Zahir Abbas, 33, of Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely the junction of Birkdale Road and Halifax Road, Dewsbury, on September 10. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for possession of a prohibited item inside prison. Fined £90 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 2:

Kyle Paul Harrop, 30, of Francis Road, Dewsbury. Caused £200 of damage to a door in Batley on December 17, 2016. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

Layton Earl Macleod, 23, of no fixed address. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Tunnacliffe Road, Newsome, on September 14. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offences of possession of cannabis and drunk and disorderly behaviour. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rachel Louise Robson, 47, of College Street, Birstall, Batley. Stole grocery items from the Co-op Service Station, Liversedge, on June 21. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £10 compensation, a £20 surcharge compensation and £85 costs.

Lee Anthony Anderson, 34, of Manor Way, Staincliffe, Batley. Assault on Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury, on June 24. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months and with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Restraining order made until October 1, 2018. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lisa Hemingway, 43, of Hirst Avenue, Heckmondwike. Harassment on New Street, Cleckheaton, on August 17. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Restraining order made to last until a further order is made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Aiden Rory Trudgill, 26, of Woodmans Road, Gomersal. Failed to provide a breath sample for analysis at Castlegate Police Station, Huddersfield, on July 1. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 1. Fined £200 in total and ordered to pay a £60 surcharge in total and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Sarah Jane Webster, 43, of Hazel Avenue, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Assaulted a police constable in Chickenley, on June 21. Also found in possession of cannabis and assaulted a police constable at Huddersfield Police Station on July 3. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Albert Rashid, 54, of Thackeray Grove, Crosland Moor. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on July 25. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 3:

Wayne David Morgan, 36, of Woodfield Court, Edgerton. Possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on August 7. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for previous offences of theft and failure to surrender. Dealt with for original offences of theft and failing to surrender. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Suleman Harees Afzal, 20, of School Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend probation induction appointments on August 31 and September 5. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of possession of cannabis. Jailed for 12 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Anthony Christopher Kaye, 40, of Green Close, Westcliffe. Harassment on Common Road, Staincliffe, Batley, between September 11 and 14. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Restraining order made until October 2, 2019. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Reece Robert Simpson, 26, of Catherine Road, Sheepridge, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order ,as did not attend unpaid work sessions on July 6 and September 2. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offence of breaching a non-molestation order. Fined £250.

Sharon Marilyn Wells, 43, of Cambridge Hotel, Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release fom prison, as did not attend probation service supervision appointments on June 19, 27 and August 14. Fined £25.

Shabana Bi, 34, of Sandene Avenue, Huddersfield. Speeding on Huddersfield Road, Bradford, on October 6, 2016. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with four points. Gary John Eyles, 41, of Oliver Gardens, Mirfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence, as did not attend probation induction appointments on August 30 and September 7. Dealt with for the original offence of theft. Suspended sentence imposed as 16 weeks imposed.

Paul Gledhill, 36, of Baker Street, Lindley. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order due to employment commitments. Order varied.

Rebecca Hartley, 30, of Windsor Road, Batley. Possession of a blade, namely a knife, in a public place, namely Hampson Street, Batley, on July 13. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 11 and September 21. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kieron Murphy, 27, of Primrose Grove, Primrose Hill. Assault on Meltham Road, Lockwood, on September 2. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Lee Day, 19, of Malham Court, Huddersfield. Breached a non-molestation order on June 8. Committed while subject to a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of breaching a molestation order. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 4:

Lee Astin, 38, of Plantation Drive, Newsome. Stole a handbag worth £199.99 from TK Maxx, Kingsgate Centre, King Street, Huddersfield, on August 30, a handbag worth £129.99 from the same place on August 28 and another handbag worth £129.99 from the same place on August 15. Also trespassed and stole a bike stand worth £120 from a detached garage on Parkton Grove, Hanging Stone Road, Berry Brow, on September 22. Handed an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Yvette Coleen Green, 41, of Hebden Court, Chesil Bank, Quarmby. Possession of a weapon, namely a hammer, on Lord Street, Huddersfield, on October 13, 2016. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On Trak for six months and with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £200 costs. Weapon to be forfeited and destroyed.

Stephanie Harmon, 30, of Rawthorpe Lane, Huddersfield. Used a television without a licence on Rawthorpe Lane, Huddersfield, on September 27. Fined £60 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £120 costs.

Dean Paul Langford, 38, of Leeside Avenue, Brackenhall. Stole bottles of brandy worth £104 from Sainsburys, Market Street, Huddersfield, on September 1. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Nicholas Summers, 31, of Ashfield Road, Birstall, Batley. Harassment on Lyndale Mews, Dewsbury, between June 20 and 24. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Community order made with a programme requirement for 33 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up 10 days. Restraining order made until October 3, 2018. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £200 costs.

Samuel Joseph Stringer Hunter, 25, of Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury. Committed assault in Slaithwaite and damaged a mobile phone from Market Place, Slaithwaite, both on May 28. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence, Suspended sentence varied - handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 15 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for three months. Ordered to pay £375 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £400 costs.

John Tornross, 30, of Princess Street, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Damaged a bedroom door on Princess Street, Chickenley, Dewsbury, on July 17. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 5:

James Harvey Benjafield, 38, of Hey Crescent, Meltham, Holmfirth. Possession of vehicle without insurance in Huddersfield on November 18. Fined £130 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Olivia Hannah Louise Scott-Blowes, 20, of Town Hall Apartments, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax. Speeding on King Cross Road, Halifax, on March 18. Fine £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Peter Alan Richard, 33, of Copley Street, Batley. Parked in a disabled space using a disabled badge when he was not entitled to at the sports centre car park, Dewsbury, on April 1. Fined £111 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £518.14 costs.

Patrick Alex Hewson, 36, of Ridgeway Close, Dalton. Assault in Huddersfield, on March 4. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £125 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £620 costs.