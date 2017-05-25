Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on April 24:

Saqib Rafiq Bhatti, 35, of Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike. Stole four bottles of spirits worth £163 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on March 19. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Dewsbury on March 19. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 21. Also stole bedding worth £200 from Next in Birstall Shopping Park, Birstall, on April 22. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for the original offence of theft. Jailed for 38 weeks in total. Ordered to pay £115 surcharge.

Keiron John Livesey, 39, of Deighton Road, Deighton, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not make himself available for the installation of monitoring equipment for his curfew. Dealt with for the original offence of drink driving. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks.

Javid Iqbal, 61, of Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Harassment of two people in Scout Hill, Dewsbury, between December 1 and 31. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. Restraining order made until April 23, 2019. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Karl Andrew Peters, 37, of Aldonley, Almondbury. Drink driving on Aldonley, Almondbury, on March 17. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 48 months.

Christopher Kitchen, 40, of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Stole a saw and drill worth £400 from Black Station Lane, Mirfield, on August 5, 2016. Stole a wicker basket containing paperwork from The Commercial Public House, Town Street, Dewsbury, on August 6, 2016. Failed to comply with the supervision requirements, as did not attend probation supervision appointments on November 16, December 16 and January 10. Also failed to surrender at Huddersfield Police Station on November 16 and at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on November 17. Jailed for 12 weeks in total. Ordered to pay an £80 surcharge.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Memana Mahmud, 43, of Hanby Close, Fenay Bridge. Speeding on Thornton Road, Bradford, on June 15. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Anwar Sheikh, 24, of York Avenue, Fartown. Caused £70 of damage to a vehicle on Grimescar Avenue, Birkby, on September 9. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £70 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £300 costs.

Zakar Sheikh, 22, of York Avenue, Fartown. Assault on Grimscar Avenue, Birkby, on September 9. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £300 compensation and £300 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 25:

Dean Michael Grundell, 44, of Bakston Close, Almondbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend for drug rehabilitation urine tests on January 26 and March 3 and 6. Stole alcohol worth £202 from Morrisons, Waterloo, on March 16. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 18. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence and a community order. Dealt with for the original offences of theft. Jailed for 26 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Lee Michael Haynes, 23, of Shearings Cross Gardens, Fartown. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison as did not keep in touch with his supervisor on January 20, March 16 and 31 and April 6. Jailed for 13 days in total.

Adam Mayet, 32, of Brewery Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Possession of cannabis at Huddersfield Police Station on February 18. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

James Hutchinson, 22, of Gillroyd Lane, Linthwaite. Assaulted two people at The Th’Alma Public House, Linthwaite, on January 29. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 25 days. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Exclusion order made for two years banning her from entering Th’Alma Public House, Edge Hill, Gilroyd Lane, Linthwaite.

(Photo: Google)

Lee Ewart, 32, of Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on North Street, Cleckheaton, on March 10. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of making off without payment. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Rahmon Graham, 43, of Mount Street, Cleckheaton. Disclosed a private sexual photograph or film without the consent of an individual who appeared in it on Nibshaw Road, Cleckheaton, on April 1. Handed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 24 months. Ordered to comply with alcohol dependency treatment with On Trak for six months, a rehabilitation activity for up to 15 days and 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until April 24, 2019. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph Beaumont, 19, of Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton. Assault on Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton, on March 24. Handed a 10-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to comply with an attendance centre requirement for 24 hours and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 20 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jacob David Wrigglesworth, 18, of Shirley Avenue, Birstall, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend an unpaid work session on March 31. Order varied – 20 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 27:

Rebecca Holmes, 25, of Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and committed assault outside the Kingsgate Centre, Cross Church Street, Huddersfield on March 26. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 20 days and 50 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Nathan Buckley, 28, of Town Avenue, Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Breached a restraining order on Southfield Road, Almondbury, on April 6. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 25. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Community order made with a rehabilitation requirement of up to 20 days.

William Mackay McLaughlin, 40, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Possession of a Class C drug and a blade, namely a kitchen knife, in Huddersfield on February 22. Handed a 26-week prison sentence suspended for nine months. Ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months.Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Samuel Mark Ashwell, 24, of Green End Road, Holmfirth. Travelled on a train without a valid ticket in Huddersfield on October 31, 2016. Fined £110 and ordered to pay £5.60 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Michelle Birchill, 39, of Oakhill Road, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a parenting order as did not attend a Strengthening Families, Strengthening Communities course on September 6 and 13, 2016. Discharged conditionally for 24 months.

Tom Lloyd, 22, of Edgerton Road, Huddersfield. Travelled on a train without a valid ticket in Huddersfield on November 14. Fined £140 and ordered to pay £5.60 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Cameron Holmes, 43, of Queen Street, Ravensthorpe. Travelled on a train without a valid ticket between Huddersfield and Ravensthorpe on November 11. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £2.50 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Nigel Antony Jackson, 52, of Botany Lane, Lepton. Speeding on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on October 16, 2016. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Tabasam Jamil, 37, of Ravens Crescent, Scout Hill, Dewsbury. Speeding on Willowbridge Lane, Castleford, on December 1. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Edward Morton, 26, of Cross Lane, Primrose Hill. Travelled on a train without a valid ticket between Huddersfield and Brighouse on November 22. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £2.80 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 29:

Dean Paul Langford, 37, of Leeside Avenue, Brackenhall. Stole two bottles of perfume worth £88 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on April 12 and £165 cash from Kirkwood Hospice Shop, Market Street, Milnsbridge, on April 19. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offences of theft. Jailed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on May 2:

Mohammed Imran Ibrar, 32, of Manchester Road, Thornton Lodge. Possession of cannabis on Manchester Road, Thornton Lodge, on July 12, 2016. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

David John Gledhill, 25, of Upper Mount Street, Lockwood. Failed to a comply with the requirements of a community order made by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court as refused to see his responsible officer on a home visit on April 5. Dealt with for the original offences of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. Community order revoked. New community order made for a curfew with electronic monitoring, imposed for 12 weeks.

Zion Tye Mikyle, 23, of Hanby Close, Fenay Bridge. Speeding on Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on June 14, 2016. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Adam Luke Armitage, 24, of Norman Road, Mirfield. Assault on Norman Road, Mirfield, on March 11. Handed a 20-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Fox, 39, of Town Crescent, Huddersfield. Assault on Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe, on October 7. Also harassment on Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe, between October 6 and December 6. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days and 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until November 1, 2017. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert Green, 61, of The Avenue, Batley. Application made to vary restraining order. Order varied.

Katie Victoria Allder, 37, of Bayfield Close, Hade Edge, Holmfirth. Application made to vary a community order. Order varied – curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on May 3:

Charlene Ellen Tack, 31, of Hawthorne Terrace, Crosland Moor. Stole alcohol worth £127 from Tesco Superstore, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, on February 11. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 29. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Ordered to pay £29 compensation.