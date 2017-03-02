Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on February 11:

Daniel James Amey, 33, of Bentley Street, Huddersfield. Stole ear phones and a yoghurt worth £101.18 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on February 13:

Arfan Ahmed, 35, of Brook Street, Huddersfield. Speeding on the M1 between Junction 41 and 42 Northbound, Wakefield, on July 20, 2015. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Khiati Hussain, 64, of Smallwood Gardens, Batley. Failed to comply with a lane closure traffic light signal on Aldams Road Junction, Mill Street, West Dewsbury, on July 27. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Artur Karol Markus, 31, of Ellis Court, Textile Street, Dewsbury. Speeding on the A638 Ossett Bypass, Bradford, on July 30. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Gavin Roberts, 34, of Bradley Road, Bradley. Speeding on York Road, Doncaster, on September 1, 2015. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Jonathan Adam Spry, 27, of Briarmains Road, Birstall, Batley. Used or threatened violence towards other people and was in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a glass bottle, on Bradford Road, Batley, on October 15. Jailed for 20 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Kymani Albert Williams, 29, of Huddersfield Road, Mirfield. Breached a restraining order between September 21 and October 10. Jailed for 14 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Daniel James Amey, 33, of Bentley Street, Lockwood. Stole makeup worth £390.63 from Superdrug, Huddersfield, on February 11. Jailed for four weeks. Ordered to pay a surcharge of £115.

Barry Frost, 56, of no fixed address. Caused £500 damage to an internal security office window at Dewsbury Bus Station on November 20. Caused £100 damage to a Ford Transit Van belonging to Bulloughs Cleaning Services at Batley Bus Station on November 21. Also breached supervision requirements following release from prison as failed to provide an accurate address of residence. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Jailed for 14 days. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Nathan Lee, 25, of Dewhurst Road, Fartown. Possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on May 28. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Huddersfield magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on February 14:

Diane Griffiths, 55, of Moorlands, Scholes, Holmfirth. Drink driving on Dunford Road, Holmfirth, on January 27. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 26 months.

Gareth Andrew Lacey, 26, of Partridge Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Failed to provide a sample of breath for analysis at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, on January 28. Driving without a licence or insurance on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on January 28. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 28 months.

Scott Malcolm Spencer, 28, of Cambridge Road, Huddersfield. Assault and caused £20 damage to confectionary belonging to Mohammed Rashidzaden on John William Street, Huddersfield, on January 26. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 25 days. Ordered to pay £70 compensation in total and £85 costs.

Andrew Spurr, 56, of Northway Crescent, London Park, Mirfield. Drink driving on Lee Green, Mirfield, on January 27. Community order made for a drink impaired drivers programme for 33 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 38 months.

Martin John Backhouse, 43, of Parkfield View, Ossett. Handled stolen goods power tools, in Dewsbury, on October 2. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees magistrates’ court on February 14. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £620 costs.

Kevin Harrison, 36, of Heron Close, Ravensthorpe. Driving while disqualified and without insurance in Asda Car Park, Bradford Road, Batley, on August 13 and on Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury, on November 17. Committed while subject to a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of taking a vehicle without consent. New community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 15 days. Driving record endorsed with six points. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Richard Beaumont, 55, of Rufford Road, Milnsbridge. Drink driving on Lowergate, Paddock, on January 28. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Mark Andrew Heathcote, 35, of May Street, Crosland Moor. Drink driving and driving without insurance on Scar Lane, Huddersfield, on December 17. Fined £280 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Naseer Ismail Laher, 35, of Bradford Road, Batley. Stole four candles worth £52 from Tesco, Bradford Road, Batley, on January 30. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Barry Smith, 68, of Ingfield Avenue, Dalton. Drink driving on Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, on January 30. Fined £180 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Imre Lukacs, 27, of Loxley Street, Batley. Assault on Loxley Street, Batley, on January 29. Fined £230 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Simon, 50, Crawshaw Street, Dewsbury. Assault on Skye Ings Terrace, Chickenley, Dewsbury, on January 14. Community order made for alcohol treatment with On Trak for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Fined £80 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Patrick Daly, 28, of Ashenhurst Avenue, Newsome. Obstructed a police constable on Ashenurst Avenue, Newsome, on January 14. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Keri Gee, 21, of Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Assault in Dewsbury, on August 21. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Tanya Louise Horsley, 33, of Lineham Court, Liversedge. Attempted to steal cosmetics, electronics and other goods worth £704.85 from Morrisons, Union Street, Heckmondwike, on January 12. Fined £80 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Brad Leather, 21, of Bank View, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Sent text messages and made a phone call which were indecent or grossly offensive between January 10 and 15. Also assault. Community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 25 days and 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order imposed. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ferenc Sandor, 27, of Foundry Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Stole groceries worth £159.83 from Asda, Dewsbury, on January 13. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £50 costs.

Vajda Zsanett, 24, of Foundry Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Stole groceries worth £159.83 from Asda, Dewsbury, on January 13. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £50 costs.

Aaron David Cooper, 33, of Morton Street, Cleckheaton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on January 12 and 19. Order varied – 23 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Luke Daniel Joseph, 21, of Bradley Boulevard, Sheepridge. Breached supervision requirements following release from prison as did not attend probation service supervision appointments on January 1 and 17. Fined £25 and ordered to pay £25 costs.

Beverley Claire Wilson, 46, of Saville Walk, Eightlands, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as tampered with electronic tag on January 3, 5 and 6. Fined £25 and ordered to pay £25 costs.

Ashley Deon Tembo, 24, of no fixed address. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, on October 15. Assaulted two police constables in Dewsbury on the same date. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on November 17. Jailed for four weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £200 compensation.

Anthony Wilkinson, 44, of Halifax Road, Ripponden. Attempted to steal perfume, cosmetics and hair straighteners worth £662.83 from TK Maxx, Great Northern Retail Park, Huddersfield, on October 7. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 18:

Wojtek Wesolowski, 33, of Faraday Square, Morley Lane, Milnsbridge. Stole ladies fragrance worth £29.99 and eye makeup remover worth £7.99 from Tk Maxx, Great Northern Retail Park, Huddersfield, and a Nike sports vest worth £8 from Sports Direct, Kingsgate Centre, Huddersfield, on October 21. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on November 10. Fined £60 and ordered to pay £37.98 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four months.