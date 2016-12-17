Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 29:

Roland Lister, 37, of Providence Street, Cleckheaton. Possession of a meat cleaver in a public place, namely Hightown Road, Liversedge, on November 11. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Meat cleaver to be forfeited and destroyed.

Heather Elizabeth Ray, 38, of Berry Croft, Honley, Holmfirth. Stole cosmetics and commodities worth £604.99 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield on October 24. Community order made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Zoe Ray, 18, of Berry Croft, Honley, Holmfirth. Stole cosmetics and commodities worth £604.99 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on October 24. Conditionally discharged for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Damien Alexander Sebastian Wood, 40, of East Bath Street, Batley. Trespassed at the Wilton Arms, Commercial Street, Batley, and stole a cash till register containing £1,500 on August 21. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay a £1,400 compensation in total.

Clive Martindale, 24, of Cheapside, Batley. Assaulted Kashley Holdsworth on Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton, on November 3. Jailed for 18 weeks. Restraining order made banning him from contacting Kashley Holdsworth or entering Turnsteads Estate, Cleckheaton, until November 28, 2021. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Wade Steven Mclean, 27, of Moorside End, Dewsbury Moor. Harassed his grandfather, William Mclean, between November 6 and 25 on Westway, Mirfield. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for previous offences of theft, criminal damages and failure to surrender to custody. Suspended sentence activated and jailed for 18 weeks in total. Restraining order made banning him from contacting William Mclean or entering London Park Estate, Mirfield, until November 28, 2021. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Jeanette Broughton, 45, of Wakefield Road, Denby Dale. Drink driving on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on November 12. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Banned from driving for 24 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Eldridge, 50, of Haigh Street, Lockwood. Stole a candle and fragrances worth £146.96 from TK Maxx, Kingsgate, Huddersfield, on November 13 and groceries worth £117.78 from Marks and Spencer, New Street, Huddersfield, on November 14. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dennis Norman Field, 74, of Victoria Terrace, Cleckheaton. Produced cannabis on Victoria Terrace, Cleckheaton, on November 14. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £25 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Daniel McKinley, 24, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Stole a bicycle worth £299. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on November 24. Ordered to pay £299 compensation. Discharged conditionally for 12 months for failing to surrender to custody.

Mark Antony Perkins, 56, of Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike. Drink driving on Leeds Road, Shawcross, Dewsbury, on November 14. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Voitek Sidlovskij, 39, of Longley Road, Huddersfield. Drink driving on Hall Cross Road, Lowerhouses, on November 13. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Ashley Benjamin, 33, of Percy Street, Fartown. Assaulted Roxanne Scott and damaged two mirrors, photo frames, speakers and a laptop worth £305 in total belonging to the victim on Halifax Old Road, Birkby, on November 13. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made banning him from contacting Roxanne Scott until May 28, 2017. Ordered to pay £305 compensation and a £20 surcharge.

Diane Mamment, 57, of St Johns Road, Kirkheaton. Harassed Nigel Pamment on Wellhouse Avenue, Mirfield, between March 3 and July 8. Restraining order made banning her from contacting Nigel Payment until November 28, 2018. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alan Easton, 57, of Hadassah Street, Siddal, Halifax. Stole alcohol worth £538 from Sainsbury’s, Market Street, Huddersfield, on October 28. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £45 costs.

Thomas Sheard, 18, of Lonsbrough Avenue, Heckmondwike. Damaged a vehicle and assaulted and resisted a police constable in Heckmondwike on October 28. Also failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as failed to attend appointments on August 25 and October 22. Dealt with for original offence of driving while disqualified. Community order made for 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £135 costs in total.

Anthony Wilkinson, 44, of Old Lane Court, Brighouse. Stole alcohol worth £538 from Sainsbury’s, Market Street, Huddersfield, on October 28. Handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 18 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £40 costs.

Jamie Day, 19, of Norristhorpe Lane, Liversedge. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend appointments on October 8 and 22. Dealt with for original offences of theft from a motor vehicle, failure to surrender to custody and resisting and assaulting a police officer. Detained in a young offender institution for 28 days.

Thomas Kennedy, 29, of Tweedale Gardens, Westtown, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as breached curfew between November 11 and 21. Dealt with for original offences of assault and possession of cannabis. Fined £200.

Darren Neary, 36, of Croft Gardens, Birkby. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend drink impaired drivers programme on October 20 and 27. Order to continue. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Lee Varley, 33, of Lockwood Road, Lockwood. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work appointments on August 3 and October 19. Order to continue and to carry out a further 10 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Piotr Winnicki, 33, of Lane Hackings, Lower Cumberworth. Drink driving on Wakefield Road, Dalton, on November 12. Fined £315 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Hannah Woodhead, 26, of Heys View, Rawthorpe. Assault in Huddersfield on July 31. Discharged conditionally for two years. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sean Paul McInerney, 37, of Cambridge Lodge, Huddersfield. Stole a candle and fragrance worth £249.96 from TK Maxx, Kingsgate, Huddersfield on November 13. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for original offences of theft of ice cream from Iceland and breach of bail. Community order made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 30:

Joshua Anthony Allsop, 26, of no fixed address. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Angelina Capogrossi and stole toiletries worth £25 from Store 21 in Heckmondwike on November 29. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for original offences of criminal damage and threatening behaviour. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for 24 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Hojat Fatahi, 31, of Elm Court, Quarry Road, Marsh. Stole two Joop fragrances worth £50 from Boots in Leeds and had a kitchen knife in a public place, namely Albion Street, Leeds, both on November 17. Also stole bottle of Givenchy perfume worth £50 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on November 29. Jailed for 12 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Jacob Ellis, 22, of Bath Road, Cleckheaton. Drink driving on Whitcliffe Road, Cleckheaton, on October 29. Fined £153 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Terence Noel Simms, 44, of Aldonley, Almondbury. Speeding on Woodhead Road, Honley. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Junaid Hussain, 29, of Saxton Street, Liversedge. Drove a vehicle without due care and attention on Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge, on May 24. Fined £250 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £300 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Reece Ephraime Mark Booth, 20, of Sykes Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Assaulted Rachel Newton and had a kitchen knife in a public place, namely Earlsheaton, on August 7. Jailed for 26 weeks. Restraining order made banning him from approaching or contacting Rachel Newton until November 29, 2018. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Nicola Louise Hill, 32, of Wilson Avenue, Mirfield. Failed to comply with a community protection notice as did not clear items, material and waste as required from land on Wilson Avenue, Mirfield, between June 23 and August 5. Fined £1,500 and ordered to pay a £150 surcharge and £221 costs. Remedial order made requiring her to clear the land in accordance with the community protection notice.

Mark Stuart Shah, 42, of Stonehyrst Avenue, Crackenedge, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with a community protection notice, as did not clear items, material and waste as required from land on Stonehyrst Avenue, Dewsbury, between June 23 and August 2. Fined £1,500 and ordered to pay a £150 surcharge and £237 costs. Remedial order made requiring him to clear the land in accordance with the community protection notice.

Tyler Turczak, 30, of Burley Street, Elland. Speeding on Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, on February 3. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £105 costs. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Hannah Rose Lenton, 28, of Bennett Lane, Dewsbury. Drove a vehicle without insurance on Denby Dale Road East, Wakefield, on June 1. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Michael Wilson, 34, of Chesil Bank, Quarmby. Assault and £100 of damage to a door. Community order made for 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order banning him from Virginia Road, Marsh, until November 29, 2017. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.