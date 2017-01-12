Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 22:

Tracey Louise Lyons, 45, of Cliffe Terrace, Baildon, Shipley. Caused £600 of damage to a window and door and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Bradford on October 11. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Restraining order made banning him from being on Aire View Crescent, Baildon, or contacting or approaching victim until December 21, 2017. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, and £85 surcharge and £620 costs.

Brian Aspin, 64, of Firth Street, Cleckheaton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend office appointments on October 12 and 19. Dealt with for original offences of theft. Handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Community order made for drug dependency treatment with Lifeline for nine months.

Simon Lee Jennings, 29, of Town Gate Road, Healey. Stole £30 from a vending machine at Dewsbury and District Hospital on November 6. Also stole meat worth £40 on November 24, 10 large boxes of Quality Street worth £40 on November 28, and a leg of lamb worth £10 on November 29, all from Asda, Batley Shopping Centre, Alfreds Way, Batley. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on December 15. Community order made for drug dependency treatment with Lifeline for six months. Fined £50 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £50 costs.

Daniel Winsztal, 55, of Lee Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Drink driving on Dewsbury Ring Road on November 29. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on December 15. Fined £350 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for three years.

Stephen John Ackroyd, 70, of Scar Bottom Road, Sowerby Bridge. Speeding on Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, on July 8. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

David Paul Miller, 30, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on July 10. Jailed for 24 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Dean Barlow, 46, of Ashworth Close, Eightlands, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on December 7. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Community order made banning him from entering any Asda store in the UK for three months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Karl David, 21, of Weymouth Avenue, Oakes. Possession of two kitchen knives in a public place, namely the junction of Park Avenue and Trinity Street, Huddersfield, and assaulted a police constable on December 6. Jailed for six months in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Knives to be forfeited and destroyed.

Steven Ketteringham, 37, of Hoyle House Fold, Linthwaite. Stole eight DVDs worth £96 from The Co-op, Manchester Road, Linthwaite, on October 15. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £96 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Anthony Nee, 22, of Longwood Road, Huddersfield. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent and drove it without a licence or insurance on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on November 14. Fined £255 and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Winnie Cawley, 39, of North Street, Lockwood. Begging in a public place, namely the junction of King Street and Zetland Street, Huddersfield, on December 8. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Leanne Ellis, 29, of Thorn Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Batley on July 3. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 23:

Ben Stephen Helliwell, 30, of Garden Terrace, Dewsbury. Drink driving and driving without insurance on White Lee Road, Heckmondwike, on November 29. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On Trak for six months. Fined £30 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 26 months.

James Arron Brinklow, 34, of Edge Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Stole an England football shirt worth £59.99 from Sports Direct, Dewsbury, on April 5. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on December 2. Discharged conditionally for two years. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £100 costs.

Michael James Wilde, 35, of Fountain Street, Morley. Stole spirits worth £204 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on November 29. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on December 15. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

David Wilmot. 71, of Tinsel Road, Dewsbury. Failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to Pension Credit, namely that he was working, between March 19 and July 1, 2012, and July 23, 2012, and October 19, 2014. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Muchmore, 19, of Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Breached a criminal behaviour order by entering Huddersfield town centre on October 6, 20 and 31. Committed while subject to a community order and a suspended sentence. Dealt with for original offences of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, trespassing with intent to steal, obstructing a police constable, interfering with a motor vehicle and breaching an ASBO and a criminal behaviour order. Community order revoked and detained in a young offenders’ institution for 28 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Gavin Andrew Totton, 28, of Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on October 13. Restraining order made banning him from contacting Steven Bottomley until a further order is made, Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 29:

Christopher Anthony Day, 31, of North Street, Paddock. Stole two bottles of Jack Daniels worth £36 from Morrisons, Station Street, Meltham, on December 23. Community order made for drug dependency treatment with Lifeline for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Ashley Colin Hirst, 27, of Slaithwaite Road, Meltham. Non-payment of a £105 fine imposed on October 25. Jailed for seven days.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 30:

Mohammed Failal Hussain, 24, of Ravensthorpe Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Driving while disqualified on Bowling Back Lane, Bradford, on December 29. Jailed for 10 weeks. Banned from driving for 36 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 2:

Michael Shankland, 31, of Bradford Road, Fartown. Assaulted woman on Fieldhouse Road, Huddersfield, on October 4 and December 31. Also stole a mobile phone worth £30 belonging to the victim on December 31. Jailed for 20 weeks in total. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.