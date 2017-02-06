Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 19.

Ryan Kerracher, 20, of Windsor Road, Batley. Used or threatened violence towards other people on Bradford Road, Batley, on October 15. Handed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Bethany Lambert, 23, of Barr Street, Batley. Used or threatened violence towards other people on Bradford Road, Batley, on October 15. Handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan Adam Spry, 27, of Briarmains Road, Batley. Used or threatened violence towards other people and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely Bradford Road, Batley, on October 15. Jailed for 20 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Dennis Anthony Colin Barraclough, 55, of Warwick Road, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend appointments on September 28 and October 6. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of breaching a non-molestation order and failing to surrender to custody. New community order made. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Ordered to pay £85 costs.

Darren James Mooney, 37, of Burnsall Court, Chesil Bank, Quarmby. Stole meat worth £23 from The Co-operative Store, Westbourne Road, Huddersfield, on December 31 and four jars of coffee worth £20 from Tesco Express, Halifax Road, Huddersfield on December 13. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January 17. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks and community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months. Ordered to pay £20 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rehman Ali, 39, of Tanfield Road, Birkby. Possession of drugs in Huddersfield on September 18. Fined £180 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Daniel Glyn Smith, 25, of Blenheim Terrace, Batley. Stole whiskey worth £30 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on January 11 and chocolate worth £15 from Tesco, Leeds Road, Dewsbury, on December 31. Failed to attend an assessment to establish drug use on December 20. Jailed for 70 days in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Jozef Lakatos, 48, of Beaumont Street, Dewsbury. Driving without insurance and while banned on Bradford Road, Batley on September 27. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Joshua Lee Regan, 24, of Carr Lane, Slaithwaite. Stole meat worth £19.69 from Jack Fulton, New Street, Huddersfield, on November 17 and coffee and meat worth £32.38 from Lidl, Huddersfield, on December 21. Also attempted to steal wine worth £19.89 from Lockwood Road Service Station, Lockwood Road, Lockwood, on October 23 and stole meat and fish worth £12 from Jack Fulton on November 24 and stole vodka worth £69 from The Co-operative Food, Westbourne Road, Marsh, on January 13. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates Court on January 12. Jailed for 18 weeks in total and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £12 compensation.

Calvin Smith, 30, of Shearings Cross Gardens, Fartown. Stole makeup worth £631.92 from Wilkinsons, Huddersfield, on January 3 and hair straighteners worth £100 from Sally Hair and Beauty, New Street, Huddersfield, on January 10. Also attempted to steal teeth whitening kits worth £120 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on January 13. Jailed for 20 weeks in total and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

James Michael Coard, 28, Wellington Street, Lindley. Stole two bottles of wine worth £10.50 from Sainsbury’s Local, Acre Street, Huddersfield, on December 10. Fined £88 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Donna Catherine Amey, 31, of Alder Street, Fartown. Stole makeup worth £631.92 on January 3 and makeup worth £240 on January 1, from Wilkinsons, New Street, Huddersfield. Also stole a handbag worth £89.99 from Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on December 16 and three bottles of perfume and a teeth whitening kit worth £87 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on January 14. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Jailed for 18 weeks in total and ordered to pay £115 compensation.

Michael Fitzell, 50, of Close Hill Lane, Newsome. Stole food products worth £16 from Iceland Supermarket, Carr Pitt Street, Huddersfield, on November 17. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a surcharge of £20 and £85 costs.

Luke Christopher Goler, 29, of Faraday Square, Morley Lane, Milnsbridge. Interfered with a motor vehicle with the intention of stealing it, part of it or something inside it in Huddersfield on August 18. Also tresspassed at Crow Lane, Milnsbridge, and stole power tools worth £460 on October 21. Jailed for a total of 22 weeks. Ordered to pay a £100 compensation.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 23:

Mohammed Asif Aziz, 45, of Caledonian Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Breached an order to keep the peace by returning to the front door of a house he had been removed from and disturbing the occupant. Fined £50.

Darren Luckin, 43, of Pilling Lane, Skelmanthorpe. Speeding on the A1 northbound, Great Ponton. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Ralph Douglas Towers, 45, of Commonside, Hanging Heaton, Batley. Speeding on Ossett Bypass on June 6. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Kyle James Lindley, 26, of Daleside, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury. Caused £300 of damage to a car wing mirror on East Bath Street, Batley, on August 11. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Benjamin Harry Wallis, 21, of Bradbury Street, Ravensthorpe. Assault and committed arson on Hawthorne Avenue, Batley, on September 23. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge order. Dealt with for original offences of interfering with a vehicle. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days and 180 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jack Anthony David Haynes, 21, of Bradford Road, Batley. Sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. Jailed for four weeks in total. Restraining order made banning him from contacting Dylan Patrick Mack until January 22, 2019. Ordered to pay £115 surcharge and £50 costs.