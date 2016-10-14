Latest decisions from the courtroom

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 30:

James Thomas France, 28, c/o Syke Lance, Dewsbury. Used a motor vehicle on Wakefield Crescent, Dewsbury, without insurance on May 20. Fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Christopher Haigh, 62, c/o Cross Church Street, Paddock. Drove a motor vehicle on the M1 motorway in Rotherham over the 50 mph speed limit on April 28. Fined £160 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Sebastian Jeleniewski, 37, c/o Riddings Road, Deighton, Huddersfield. Breached a non-molestation order and assaulted Joanna Zientkiewicz on Drysdale Fold, Huddersfield on June 6. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks, stating September 30. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £150 costs.

Christopher Anthony Richardson, 33, of no fixed address. Stole two Colgate toothbrushes worth £25 from Tesco, Huddersfield, on August 16, and a pushchair worth £30 from Argos on September 21. Also failed to provide a sample of saliva for drug testing at Huddersfield Police Station on September 29. Jailed for three weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 3:

Leanne Marshall, 35, c/o Almondbury Bank, Almondbury. Restraining order made banning her from contacting, communicating with or approaching Tyler Kelly or being in her company until October 2, 2017.

Victoria Evans, 39, c/o Barrington Parade, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Made threats to kill in Batley on June 28. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £620 costs.

Courtney Bycroft, 18, c/o Laurel Grove, Batley. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Laurel Grove, Batley, on June 13. This was a racially aggravated offence. Community order made, fined £40 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Fekete Laszlone, 47, c/o Bath Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield. Drove a motor vehicle on Bradford Road, Huddersfield over the 30mph speed limit on April 4. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with eight points,

Thomas Michael Roberts, 31, c/o Ashenhurst Close, Huddersfield. Stole two drills from B&Q, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on October 3. Jailed for four weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Paul Anthony Eyles, 46, c/o Heath Road, Dewsbury. Was drunk and disorderly in Heath Close, Chickenley, on April 19. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £180 costs.

Ben Weavill, 36, c/o Norwood Road, Birkby, Huddersfield. Was involved in the production of cannabis in Huddersfield on January 31. Handed a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Curfew imposed with electronic monitoring for 20 weeks starting October 5. Ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs and paraphernalia to be forfeited and destroyed.

Lauren Elizabeth Smith, 29, c/o Rock View, Holywell Green, Halifax. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Richmond House Police Station on March 20. Fined £350 and ordered to pay a £35 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 4:

Gary Neil Dews, 47, c/o Alexandra Crescent, Westborough, Dewsbury. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Alexandra Crescent, Westborough, Dewsbury, on September 15. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Bakhshish Singh, 62, c/o Manchester Road, Huddersfield. Was drunk and disorderly in Huddersfield town centre on September 15. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jake Smith, 26, c/o Caledonia Road, Batley. Was drunk and disorderly in Batley and was found in possession of cocaine at Halifax Police Station on September 17. Fined £175 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Andrew Steadman, 55, c/o Abbey Road, Healey, Batley. Entered a property on Newton Terrace, Sowerby Bridge, as a trespasser and stole food on May 12. Handed a 12-month prison sentence suspended for six months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mihai Calin, 46, c/o Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield. Assault on Horse Bank Drive, Lockwood, on September 17. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph Michael Jackson, 27, Bourne Court, Fairmoor Way, Heckmondwike. Breached a non-molestation order on Fairmoor Way, Heckmondwike, on June 22, and in Hayburn Gardens, Healey, Batley, on August 29. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Cliffroy Creighton, 21, c/o Tudor Croft, Bradley. Found in possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on January 24. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Delroy Jerome Simpson, 36, c/o Woodman Avenue, Bradley. Stole CDs and then failed to provide a sample for drug testing while in police detention in Huddersfield on July 5. Curfew imposed with electronic monitoring for eight weeks starting October 4. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

David John Gledhill, 24, c/o Uppermount Street, Lockwood. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made on June 9, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on August 9 and September 7. Dealt with for original offence of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Hardy Jabar Rashid, 28, c/o Mill Street, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made on December 16, 2015, as did not attend his appointments on August 2 and 9. Order varied and 10 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Michael Shankland, 31, c/o Roseberry Street, Birkby, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made on February 11, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on September 2 and 9. Dealt with for original offence of assault. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for nine months and 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Reece Malpass, 18, c/o Nabcroft Lane, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield. Two assaults, on April 19 and May 29. Also caused £200 of damage to walls and doors at a property on Brockholes lane, Brockholes, Holmfirth, between September 1, 2015, and May 30, 2016. Community order made to attend an attendance centre for 18 hours. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.