Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 10:

Daniel Lee Habberjam, 29, c/o Albion Street, Dewsbury. Assault and damage to a picture frame worth £10 at a property on Albion Street on October 8. Discharged conditionally for two years and ordered to pay £60 compensation in total and a £20 surcharge.

Patrick Anthony Harrington, 39, c/o Longfield Avenue, Dalton. Drunk and disorderly in St Peters Gardens, Lord Street, Huddersfield, on August 10. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 25. Jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Stefan Rychter, 33, c/o Crown Green Cowersley. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent from Woodhead Road, Honley, between October 8 and 9. Also stole meat, cheese and chocolates worth £50.10 from The Co-op Supermarket, Market Street, Holmfirth, on October 9. Offences committed while subject to a suspended sentence for theft and failing to surrender to custody. Jailed for eight weeks in total. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Stoyan Zhelev, 47, of no fixed address. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of drunk driving on Alexandra Road, Batley, on October 8. Driving licence endorsed with 10 points. Detained in courthouse.

Richard Pail Francis Frost, 34, c/o McKenzie Court, Trinity Street, Batley. Stole a Lloyds bank card and £10.95 in cash in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, on March 28. Also drove a motor vehicle on Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, without due care and attention on March 28. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Floyd Holden, 31, c/o Manchester Road, Huddersfield. Used a television without a licence between June 13 and July 14. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £120 costs.

Gerrard Cass, 45, c/o Bridge Street, Batley. Caused £100-worth of damage to the living room window at a property on New Tanhouse, Mirfield, on August 5. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sandra Althea Joseph, 56, c/o Brown Royd Avenue, Huddersfield. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on March 31 and April 3. The second offence was racially aggravated. Fined £324 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £200 costs.

Mikael Kurski, 24, c/o Ruskin Grove, Deighton. Assaulted a police constable in Huddersfield on April 17. Fined £225 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £300 costs.

Michael Liam Christoforou, 27, c/o Upper Batley Lane, Batley. Assault in Leeds on February 9. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £620 costs.

Jason Mills, 28, c/o Bishops Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Caused £500-worth of damage to windows at a property on Leonard Street, Fartown, on July 28. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 16. Offences committed while subject to a conditional discharge for criminal damage. Ordered to pay £300 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £300 costs. Fined £50 for failing to surrender to custody.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 12:

Richard David Carroll, 27, c/o Woodhall Drive, Healey, Batley. Stole Paco Raban aftershave worth £43.50 from Boots, Huddersfield, on October 11. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for previous offences of theft and failure to provide a sample for drug testing. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Luke Christopher Goler, 28, c/o Faraday Square, Morley Lane, Milnsbridge. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees magistrates’ Court on October 4. Fined £133 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Christopher Joseph, 48, c/o Hillhouse Lane, Hillhouse, Huddersfield. Stole make-up brushes worth £20.99 from Superdrug, Princess Alexandra Walk, Huddersfield, and resisted a police constable at Sainsbury’s, Market Street, Huddersfield, on September 9. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on October 11. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Saqib Rafiq Bhatti, 35, c/o Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike. Stole three fragrances worth £138 from Boots, Bond Street, Leeds, on April 12, fragrances worth £238 from Debenhams, White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds, on August 13, and a vacuum cleaner worth £245 from Sainsbury’s, Dewsbury, on September 16. Stole a vacuum cleaner worth £100 from Sainsbury’s, White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds, on September 30, and two fragrances worth £38 from The Fragrance Shop, Leeds, on October 7. Also failed to attend an initial drug assessment appointment and damaged a window in Heckmondwike on September 9. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on October 3 and 4, and failed to provide a sample for drug testing at Leeds District Police Headquarters on October 12. Offences committed while subject to a suspended sentence for theft. Jailed for 26 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Rodney Wheelwright, 59, c/o Calderside, Oakville Road, Hebden Bridge. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £15 surcharge and £620 costs.

Nasar Mahmood Hussain, 28, c/o Court One, off Warwick Road, Matley. Drove a vehicle without insurance and failed to stop the vehicle when ordered by a police constable on Moorlands Avenue, Dewsbury, on May 4. Fined £300 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Joshua Jake Mills, 20, c/o Fore lane Avenue, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge. Drove a vehicle without insurance or a licence and without due care and attention, and failed to stop after being involved in a road accident on Central Street, Halifax, on April 30. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £400 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Abdul Hasan Ali Ahmed. Drove a vehicle without insurance on Halifax Road, Shelf, Halifax on March 20. Fined £660 and ordered top pay a £66 surcharge and £150 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Richard Mark Alderson, 38, c/o The pastures, Giles Hill Lane, Shelf, Halifax. Drove a vehicle over the 40 miles per hour speed limit on Bradford Road, Huddersfield on April 8. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Shamrez Ali Wasim, 33, c/o Ruskin Grove, Sheepridge. Drove a vehicle without insurance on Hillhouse Lane, Huddersfield, on February 1. Fined £162 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £70 costs. Driving licence endorsed with seven points.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 13:

David Foster, 35, c/o Brown Royd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Breached a restraining order between September 30 and October 10 and threatened woman via a telephone call on October 9. Also obstructed a police constable on Drown Royd Avenue, Rawthorpe, on October 10. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to participate in an accredited programme for 33 days, to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Blenkin, 49, c/o Boothroyds, Halifax Road, Dewsbury. Religiously aggravated assault on Carlton Road, Dewsbury, on August 9. Jailed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Jeremiah Jacob Simpson, 30, c/o Woodville Place, Bradley. Used abusive, threatening or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on September 10. Fined £126 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Kennedy, 29, c/o Tweedale Gardens, Westtown, Dewsbury. Assault and found in possession of cannabis at a property in Hayburn Gardens, Healey, Batley, on June 20. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Retraining order made banning him from being in Hayburn Gardens or contacting, communicating with victim until October 12, 2017. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £160 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

John Moorhouse, 21, c/o North Street, Lockwood. Drove an unregistered quad bike on Yews Hill Road, Huddersfield, while banned from driving and without insurance on July 5. Also used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on North Street, Lockwood, on September 12. Jailed for nine weeks and banned from driving for 18 months.

Aaran Lee Barden, 24, c/o Manchester Road, Milnsbridge. Drunk and disorderly at John Smiths Stadium. Huddersfield, on September 27. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for an offence of disorderly conduct. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Lee Chambers, 30, c/o Butts Hill, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Stole clothing worth £33 from Matalan, Dewsbury, on September 27. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adan Shahzaib Hussain, 21, c/o Clara Street, Fartown. Drove a vehicle on Willow Lane, Huddersfield, without a licence or insurance on September 3. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Jacob Shires, 35, c/o Rattle Row, Holmfirth. Drove a vehicle in Holmfirth without a licence or insurance on May 7. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £336 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Sardara Singh, 52, of no fixed address. Drunk and disorderly on Osborne Street, Huddersfield, on September 27. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Paul Steadman, 44, of no fixed address. Stole an electrical appliance worth £153 from Tesco Extra, Bradford Road, Batley, on September 27. Jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Ryan Sykes, 23, c/o King Street, Lindley. Drink driving and driving without insurance at the junction of Castlegate and Lower Fitzwilliam Street, Huddersfield, and failing to stop when ordered by a police constable on Willow Lane, Huddersfield, on September 27. Fined £515 and ordered to pay a £52 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Luke Wadsworth, 20, c/o Eastlands, Almondbury. Damaged a UPVC double-glazed unit worth £143.35 belonging to Kirklees Council on Eastlands, Almondbury, on January 14. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of assault. Ordered to pay £143.35 compensation and £85 costs. Conditional discharge to continue.

Alexandra Ferreira de Almeida, 47, c/o Brooksbank Gardens, Elland. Damaged a door mat worth £10 in Dewsbury on April 21 and a car rear bumper worth £50, on April 22. Also harassment. Restraining order made. Fined £900 and ordered to pay £220 compensation in total and £620 costs.

Mohammed Arif Khan, 41, c/o Wormalds View, Dewsbury. As the driver of a taxi, made an additional charge for carrying a disabled person in a wheelchair and failed to ensure the disabled person was carried in safety and reasonable comfort in Dewsbury on February 11. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £250 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 14:

Rachel Anderson, 41, c/o Rochester Road, Birstall, Batley. Failed to comply with a community order imposed on January 18, as did not attend drugs group work session on March 7 and drugs key worker session on March 11. Stole air freshener worth £33 from the Co-operative Food, Low Lane, Birstall, on January 24, four bottles of perfume worth £97.95 from Boots, Birstall Shopping park, on January 25, and two packs of baby formula worth £16 from the same Co-operative Food store on January 31. Also committed assault at the Co-operative Food on January 31 and stole hair clippers and curry worth £29 from Asda, Dewsbury, on August 10. Then failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 25. Offences committed while on bail and subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offences of theft and failure to surrender to custody. Jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Nassim Hussain Khan, 41, c/o Scopsley Green, Dewsbury. Breached a restraining order on July 28 and 29. Handed a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Townend, 45, c/o Fieldhead gardens, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Specsavers, Wesgate, Dewsbury, on May 16. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Manaver Hussain Mohammed Din, 36, c/o Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees magistrates’ Court on September 14. Fined £85 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Benjamin Fort, 34, c/o St Johns Court, Utley, Keighley. Stole a T-shirt worth £14.99 from TK Maxx, Forster Square Retail Park, Bradford, on June 30. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for previous offences of theft. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for two weeks. Suspended sentence varied - now 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.