Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 15.

Javid Akhtar, 49, of Cross Street, Crosland Moor. Failed to comply with notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act as did not notify police of a change of address on January 5 and did not re-register as a sex offender on January 19. Also breached a restraining order on February 14. Jailed for 14 weeks. Ordered to pay an £115 surcharge.

Dean Michael Grundell, 44, of Lees Head Court, Dalton. Stole fragrances from TK Maxx, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on January 6, alcohol worth £45 from Sainsbury’s, Market Street, Huddersfield, on December 29 and Courvoisier worth £272 from Sainsbury’s, Mill Lane, Brighouse, on January 5. Given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Criminal behaviour order made banning him from entering Sainsbury’s, TK Maxx and Marks and Spencers stores in Kirklees South, as marked on a map, and remaining in any retail premises when asked to leave by a member of staff. Ordered to pay £115 compensation in total.

Toni Crossland, 37, of Lees Avenue, Penistone. Stole a pair of running shoes worth £30 from TK Maxx, Huddersfield, on January 27. Committed fraud in Huddersfield on January 25. Community order made for drug rehabilitation requirement with Phoenix Futures for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirements for up to eight days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 surcharge.

James Richard Friedl, 35, of Marina Terrace, Golcar. Assault on Bow Street, Springwood, on October 20. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offences of theft, failure to provide a sample and failure to surrender to custody. Community order revoked. Jailed for 10 weeks in total. Ordered to pay an £115 surcharge.

Colin Andrew Winteringham, 56, of Well Grove, Sheepridge. Stole a bottle of perfume worth £76 from Boots, Huddersfield, on January 27. Also possession of a screwdriver for use in the course of theft in Huddersfield on January 27. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 28 days and community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Screwdriver to be forfeited and destroyed. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 16:

Nasim Hussein Khan, 41, of Scopsley Green, Whitley, Dewsbury. Caused unnecessary suffering to an animal, by subjecting it to blunt force trauma and failing to ensure it received appropriate veterinary care for its injuries, in Scopsley Green, Whitley, between July 19 and August 4, 2016. Jailed for 18 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £400 costs. Banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Elliot O’Kane, 19, Of Catherine Slack, Brighouse. Assault in Huddersfield om December 22. Community order made for 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Patrick Anthony Harrington, 39, of Bradford Road, Fartown. Stole a camera worth £96 from Maplin, Leeds Road Retail Park, Huddersfield, on December 1, and gift sets worth £150 from Boots, Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on December 15. Also stole calling card vouchers worth £50 and £250 from Kondola Stores, Willow Lane East, Fartown, on January 30, and coats worth £149.78 from The Range Store, Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on February 13. Jailed for 20 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Faisal Nadeem, 30, of Carr Green Lane, Dalton. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Carr Green Lane on December 14. Handed a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for three years.

Martin Margison, 48, of Norristhorpe Lane, Liversedge. Driving while disqualified and without insurance fo an MOT certificate on Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury, on January 17. Handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

John Tatenda Martin, 23, of Honey Hall Ing, Brackenhall. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Church Street, Huddersfield, on January 26. Community order made with attendance centre requirement for 18 hours. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Wayne David Morgan, 35, of Woodfield Court, Edgerton. Produced nine cannabis plants on Woodfield Court, Edgerton, on January 25. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Cannabis plants to be forfeited and destroyed.

Dale Anthony Pearson, 28, of Thackeray Grove, Crosland Moor. Caused £150 of damage to a vehicle and interfered with another vehicle, both on Britannia Road, Milnsbridge, on November 1. Also trespassed at Nether Hall Learning Campus High School, Rawthorpe, and stole three satchels worth £200 on November 24. Committed while subject to a community order for previous offences of driving while disqualified and criminal damage. Community order revoked. Jailed for 10 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Adam James Shaw, 39, of Copley Avenue, Meltham. Stole spirits worth £100 from Morrisons, Station Street, Meltham. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Total Polyfilm Limited, of Armytage Road, Brighouse. Failed to protect employees from health and safety risks on March 14, 2016. Fined £6,000 and ordered to pay a £170 surcharge and £697.46 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 17:

Duane Robert Pearson, 30, of Thackeray Grove, Walpole. Speeding on Leeds Road, Bradford. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Richard Fitzpatrick, 43, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Speeding on Dewsbury Road, Leeds. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Katarzya Weremczuk, 40, of Langdale Street, Elland. Used a television without a licence on October 21, 2008. Fined £35 and ordered to pay a £15 surcharge.

Gary Hodgeson, 19, of Chinewood Avenue, Batley. Assaulted two people on Windmill Lane, Birstall, on November 17. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £100 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following on February 21:

Michael John Patrick Folan, 65, of Bradley Mills Lane, Huddersfield. Used threatening or abusive words or disorderly behaviour on Lord Street, Huddersfield, on February 2. Fined £85 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Lee Chambers, 31, of Butts Hill, Gomersal. Stole washing up liquid and peanut M&Ms worth £10 from The Co-Operative Store, Low Lane, on January 19. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £10 compensation.

Alison Jane Graham, 54, of Holyoake Terrace, Linthwaite. Drink driving on Holyoake Terrace, Linthwaite, on February, 3. Fined £340 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Nathan Carl Spencer, 43, of Bishops Court, Berry Brow. Drink driving on Springwood Avenue, Huddersfield, on February 5. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Christopher Joe Batkin, 25, of Lyndale Mews, Dewsbury. Possession or custody of a dog that was dangerously out of control on Occupation Lane, Staincliffe, Dewsbury, on November 29. Order made for the dog to be destroyed unless an appeal is lodged within the next 21 days. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 25 days. Banned from keeping a dog for five years. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Christopher Anthony Day, 31, of North Street, Paddock. Stole coffee worth £4.85 from the Co-op, Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on February 5. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Chart for nine months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Royston Lee Wooley, 40, of Broadgate, Lowerhouses. Drunk and disorderly behaviour and assaulted a police officer on Broadgate, Almondbury, on February 6. Discharged conditionally for two years. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Mark Bowers, 31, of Partridge Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Application to vary a restraining order granted.

Richard Jasiewicz, 35, of Smithy Parade, Dewsbury. Sent threatening text messages between November 8 and 13. Restraining order made until August 20, 2017. Fined £195 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Philip John Kennedy, 59, of South Street, Mirfield. Failed to provide a sample of blood at Huddersfield Police Station, Albion Street, Huddersfield, on February 2. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for three years.

Christopher Ian McWilliam, 45, of Far End Lane, Holmfirth. Application to vary a restraining order granted.

Antonia Heppinstall, 29, of Foxroyd Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Drink driving on South Street, Dewsbury, on January 20. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 21 months.

Kirsty Torrence, 27, of Headfield View, Dewsbury. Assault on Headfield View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, on January 21. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 15 days. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £50 costs.

Martin Vickers, 55, of Spruce Drive, Netherton. Damaged two external doors on Elmfield Avenue, Golcar, on February 5. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment requirement with On Trak for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Martin Angus, 35, of Maple Road, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work sessions on January 1 and 22. Order varied to carry out six hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Lisa Maguire, 37, of Longwood Gate, Longwood. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend supervision appointments on December 15 and January 5. Order varied – drug rehabilitation with lifeline for one month.

Romulus Muresan, 37, of Ravens Crescent, Dewsbury. Application to revoke a community order revoked granted.

Andrew Armstrong, 37, of Balme Road, Cleckheaton. Drink driving on Balme Road, Cleckheaton, on February 5. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Kaine Dreghorn, 18, of Burley Walk, Batley. Handled stolen goods worth £1,500 in Dewsbury, on September 22. Also drove a vehicle without a licence or insurance on Leeds Road, Mirfield, on the same date. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Banned from driving for six months.

Lorcan Mark Keegan, 19, of Corfe Close, Birstall, Batley. Stole £23 from Emily Winder in Batley on November 23. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £23 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kirsty Worth, 26, of Mill Bridge View, Sampson Street, Liversedge. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Kaye Street, Heckmondwike, on February 4. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 22:

Danny Aldridge, 34, of Shillbank View, Mirfield. Speeding on Woodhead Road, Huddersfield, on May 11, 2015. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Angela Jackson, 43, of Hall Cross Road, Almondbury. Stole groceries and toys from Tesco, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, on February 4. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on February 21. Community order made banning her from any Tesco or Tesco Express store for three months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Christopher Clark, 28, of Chestnut Terrace, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a mallet, in Bradford on September 16. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £115 surcharge and £620 costs.

Steen Sutherland Wood, 22, of Victoria Road, Brighouse. Caused £500 of damage to a window belonging to Khura Hussain on Southgate, Elland, on December 25. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.