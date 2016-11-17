Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 31:

David Ford, 35, Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury. Used a mobile phone while driving on the M602 Westbound, Eccles, on November 11, 2015. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Joshua Lee Regan, 24, Carr Lane, Slaithwaite. Stole three jars of coffee and two steaks worth £27.62 from The Co-operative Food, Park Road West, Crosland Moor, on September 20. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on October 6. Community order made for drug rehabilitation treatment with Lifeline for six months.

Kevin Anthony Wilson, 34, Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely St Peter’s Gardens, Byram Street, Huddersfield, on July 8. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Criminal Behaviour Order made banning him from entering St Peter’s Gardens and Byram Street, Huddersfield, and remaining in any retail premises in Huddersfield town centre when asked to leave by a member of staff for two years. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Azad Merzai, 32, Coppice Drive, Netherton. Assaulted a detention officer and a police constable at Huddersfield Police Station on May 13. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of assault. Ordered to pay £200 compensation in total and £60 costs.

Lewis Murray, 18, Jos Lane, Shepley. Drink driving on Wakefield Road, Denby Dale, on August 19. Fined £170 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Connor Parkinson, 18, Bank View, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Assault in Dewsbury on May 13. Handed a 10-week prison sentence suspended for two years. Ordered to pay £100 compensation and a £115 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 2:

Katie Amanda Manders, 25, Middlegate, Birstall. Failed to comply with requirements of a community order as did not attend probation appointments on February 29 and March 14. Dealt with for original offence of assault and failure to surrender to custody. Handed a 15-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Scott Wood, 33, Radcliffe Road, Slaithwaite. Stole two bottles of vodka worth £36 on September 10, two bottles of Jack Daniels worth £43 on October 17 and 20 and spirits worth £46 on November 1, all from Sainsbury’s, Huddersfield. Jailed for 20 weeks. Ordered to pay £43 compensation.

Thomas Porter, 19, Henley Croft, Dalton. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Huddersfield on October 10. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of burglary. Handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Fined £100 in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Fenton Bloor, 43, Helme Lane, Meltham. Stole fish and meat worth £40 on June 21, meat and fish worth £25 on August 5, steak and salmon worth £48.50 on September 13, meat and salmon worth £60 on September 15, and salmon and chocolate worth £64 on October 30, all from the Co-op, Huddersfield Road, Meltham. Also failed to comply with supervision requirements on release from prison. Jailed for 20 weeks in total. Ordered to pay £172.50 compensation.

Gary Hughes, 37, Wakefield Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Damaged a window worth £90 belonging to Crown Taxi in Dewsbury on July 25. Ordered to pay £90 compensation.

Nicola Joanne Cliberon, 45, Highfield Road, Rastrick, Brighouse. Stole clothing and cosmetics worth £95 from Primark, New Street, Huddersfield, and home and beauty products worth £165.12 from Wilkinsons, New Street, Huddersfield, both on August 12. Also stole a suitcase worth £49.99 from W Boyes & Co Ltd in Brighouse on June 27. Ordered to pay £49 compensation. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for nine months. Ordered to pay £85 costs.

Mark Zane Standeven, 43, Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Stole two Yankee Candles worth £43.98 on August 13 and three Yankee Candles worth £65.97 on September 11, both from Wishes, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months. Ordered to pay £65.97 compensation and £85 costs.

Bradley Lloyd Michael Bywater, 21, Longfield Avenue, Dalton. Drink driving, was involved in an accident causing injury to another person and failed to stop and provide identification on Longroyd Lane, Huddersfield, on May 22. Also resisted a police constable on the same date. Community order made for a 33 day Thinking Skills Programme and 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £300 costs. Banned fom driving for 16 months.

Christopher Joseph John, 28, Cowslip Street, Paddock. Speeding on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on May 1. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

John Beaumont, 53, Storths Road, Birkby. Drove a private hire vehicle in a controlled district without a licence or insurance on Flint Street, Huddersfield, on April 7. Fined £310 and ordered to pay a £31 surcharge and £200 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Monisha Hill, 32, Coule Royd, Dalton. Failed to provide information on the identity of the driver of a vehicle alleged to be guilty of an offence when required to by police in Nottinghamshire on February 11. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Andrew Gretton, 48, Spinners hollow, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge. Speeding on Oldham Road, Ripponden, on April 16. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £200 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Joseph Windle, 24, Craven Drive, Gomersal. Drink driving on Aspen Lane, Gomersal, on August 21. Fined £426 and ordered to pay a £42 surcharge and £150 costs. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 3:

Scott Michael Connor, 37, Hunsworth Lane, Cleckheaton. Assault in Bradford on June 17. Handed an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Lee Wayne Heppenstall, 30, Victoria Street, Birstall. Assault. Jailed for 14 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Pail Ian Hetherington, 45, Lowerhall Drive, Liversedge. Drink driving without insurance or a licence and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent in Liversedge, on August 27. Jailed for 25 weeks in total. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Khateeb Rahtoof, 34, South Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Harassment. Community order and restraining order. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Adnan Cheema, 42, Middlemost Close, Birkby. Drink driving on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on October 17. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Sanjeev Kumar, 37, Low Lane, Birstall, Batley. Resisted a police constable in Batley on July 15. Fined £65 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Saleem Mohammed Nasir, 40, Hope Street, Batley, Dewsbury. Possession of cannabis in Dewsbury on February 1. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Avinash Chander Pal, 40, Lawton Street, Primrose Hill. Drove a vehicle without insurance and was involved in an accident causing damage to another vehicle and failed to stop and provide identification on Cross Lane, Primrose Hill, on June 28. Also resisted a police constable on the same date. Fined £295 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Dean Ogden Porter, 37, Westgate, Meltham. Stole a large candle jar worth £5.99 from the Post Office, Huddersfield Road, Meltham, on August 30 and September 2. Also stole three bottles of laundry detergent and a chocolate bar worth £26 on September 3 and two bottles of laundry detergent worth £30 on September 7, both from the Co-op, Huddersfield Road, Meltham. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks.

James Richard Friedl, 35, North Street, Lockwood. Stole air fresheners worth £37 from Wilkinsons, Huddersfield, on August 13. Also possession of amphetamine at Huddersfield Police Station on October 12 and failure to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on October 27. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £30 and ordered to pay £37 compensation and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Charlotte Scarborough, 20, Dam Head, Holmbridge, Holmfirth. Assault on July 18. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £310 costs.

Joshua Robert Smith, 26, Shirley Grove, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Driving under the influence of drugs on Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, on August 18. Fined £260 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Peter Colin Weedon, 32, Woodroyd, Golcar, Huddersfield. Drink Driving on Alder Street, Huddersfield, on September 15. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Banned from driving for 23 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mohammed Ali, 28, Fitzwilliam Street, Huddersfield. Travelled on a train between Wakefield Westgate and Huddersfield without a ticket on June 10. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £3.60 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

David Crool, 38, Meadow Park, Huddersfield. Travelled on a train in Guiseley without a ticket on June 7. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £3.70 compensation, a £39 surcharge and £150 costs.

Sarmad Farooq, 27, Speakers Court, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train in Dewsbury without a ticket on June 7. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.20 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Amir Khan, 22, Mill Street West, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train in Dewsbury without a ticket on June 9. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.20 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Darren Christopher Rowe, 43, Holme Park Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Travelled on a train between Sheffield and Berry Brow without a ticket on June 9. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £8.90 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Corey Stephenson, 24, Boothroyds, Halifax Road, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train in Dewsbury without a ticket on May 27. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.20 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

John Williams, 19, Greenwood Street, Huddersfield. Travelled on a train between Sowerby Bridge and Huddersfield without a ticket on May 18. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £3.20 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 4:

Christopher Anthony Day, 31, North Street, Paddock. Stole from the Co-op. Huddersfield Road, Meltham, on August 7 and failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on October 25. Offences committed while on licence. Jailed for four weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Richard Hall, 37, Poplar Street, Birkby. Stole a Gilette razor worth £240 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on October 9, and fresh meat worth £74.24 from Lidl, Castlegate, Huddersfield, on October 22. Also failed to surrender to custody at Huddersfield Police Station on November 1. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay £240 compensation.

Dean Paul Langford, 37, Albion Street, Dewsbury. Stole a Lacoste perfume and gel set worth £34.99 from TK Maxx, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on September 29. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months. Banned from entering any TK Maxx store in West Yorkshire for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Bruce Lee, 73, Upper Bank End Road. Holmfirth. Kept an unlicensed vehicle on a public road, namely Ryebank, Huddersfield, on May 27. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay back duty of £269.17 and a £20 surcharge.

Steven Smith, 47, Jeremy Lane, Heckmondwike. Resisted a police constable in Batley on June 15. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Mark Wilson, 26, Moorside Avenue, Crosland Moor. Breached a non-molestation order on Cromarty Avenue, Huddersfield, between August 26 and 29. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made banning him from entering Cromarty Avenue, Crosland Moor, until November 3, 2017. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 7:

Jordan Bramwell, 24, Gladstone Court, Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury. Caused £50 damage to a window belonging to Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing on Moorside Road, Dewsbury, on July 16 and failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 16 and October 28. Fined £120 in total and ordered to pay £50 compensation and a £30 surcharge.

Jamie Wilby, 24, Firview Avenue, Carlinghow, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as failed to keep in touch with responsible officer on July 15 and August 9. Fined £50.

Mohammad Jawad Shafiq, 23, Trinity Street, Huddersfield. Committed assault and drove a vehicle without a licence or insurance on Fitzwilliam Street, Huddersfield, on July 4. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Banned from driving for 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £200 costs.

Beverley Anne Milton, 48, Burbeary Road, Lockwood. Speeding on Woodhead Road, Honley, on April 9. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.