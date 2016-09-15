Latest decisions from the courtroom

The following decisions were recorded on August 24:

Brendan Holden (54), Outcote Bank, Huddersfield. Speeding. Fined £200 with £20 victim surcharge (3pts).

Zion Tye Mikyle (23), Hanby Close, Fenay Bridge. Speeding, Fined £120 with £20 victim surcharge and £150 costs and banned from driving for four months.

The following decisions were recorded on August 25:

Gareth Steven Oldroyd (27), Dale Lane, Heckmondwike. Assault and criminal damage. Community order made for 12 months with 80 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £200 compensation with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Marcel Letremy (33), NFA, Failing to attend and assessment. Fined £100 with £20 victim surcharge.

Thomas Michael Roberts (31), South Avenue, Cowlersley. Breach of the peace. Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months to keep the peace.

Thomas Sheard (18), Lonsbrough Avenue, Heckmondwike. Driving while disqualified and without insurance. Community order made for six months with attendance centre requirement, fined £200 with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.

Aiden Thomas Coupe (23), Princess Street, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Assault and criminal damage. Prison for 26 weeks and orderd to pay £115 victim surcharge.

Toni Louise Keane (30), Langdale Street, Elland. Drunk and disorderly behaviour. Fined £40 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Desmond Michael Patrick Ryan (58), Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill. Breach of anti-social behaviour order. Conditional discharge for 6 months with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jay Daniel Harris (20), Gooder Lane, Brighouse. Travelling on a train without a valid ticket. Fined £440 with £4.80 compensation, £44 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Mateusz Szedeck (29), Imperial Road, Huddersfield. Travelling on a train without a valid ticket. Fined £440 with £7.40 compensation, £44 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Steven James Docherty (34), Church Lane, Moldgreen. Threatening behaviour. Fined £250 with £30 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Kirklees magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 2:

Bruce Lee, 73, c/o Upper Bank End Road, Holmfirth. Speeding on Woodhead Road, Honley, on April 10. Fined £40 and ordered ro pay a £30 surcharge. Given three points on his driving licence.

Joe Ashley Parkinson, 21, c/o Arncliffe Road, Batley. Trespassed at Moneypennies and stole mobile phones worth £11,000 on August 2. Handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation and a £115 surcharge.

Tyrone Middleton, 21, c/o Hawthorne Avenue, Staincliffe, Dewsbury. Assault and caused £200-worth of damage to a window and an iPhone worth £400. Failed to comply with a community order. Jailed for 18 weeks.

David Michael Brook, 32, c/o Wakefield Road, Scissett, Huddersfield. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. Possession of a small bag of cannabis in Emley, on the same date. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for six months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £60 surcharge and £200 costs.

Paul David Gledhill, 35, c/o Longlands Road, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield. Assault on June 21. Ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Restraining order imposed banning threatening or being violent towards Hannah Gledhill, being on Longlands Road, Slaithwaite, sending threatening or abusive letters, texts or other communication to Hannah Gledhill, until September 1, 2017. Ordered to pay £85 surcharge and £620 costs.

Kirklees magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 6:

Andrew Airstone, 44, c/o Cliffe Road, Shepley. Drove a Toyota Hilux on Wakefield Road, Denby Dale on August 19, while over the drink drive limit (51 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath). Fined £280 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Aaran Lee Barden, 23, c/o Manchester Road, Milnsbridge, Huddersfield. Damaged a portable CD player on Ingham Road Dewsbury, on August 4, and resisted arrest on August 5. Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Ashley Thomas Denton, 23, c/o White Lee Road, Batley. Drove a BMW on Oxford Road, Gomersal on August 21 while over the drink drive limit (54 mcg in 100 ml of breath). Fined £425 and ordered to pay a £43 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

David Michael Gough, 37, of no fixed abode. Failed to comply with supervision requirements as he did not keep in touch with his supervisor and live at the address approved by his supervisor. Jailed for two weeks to be served consecutively to 12-week sentence given for original offences of multiple thefts, for which the community order was made.

Anthony John Harrop, 31, c/o Fortis House, Chaster Street, Healey, Batley. Drove an Audi A4 on Mill Lane, Batley, on August 21, while over the drink drive limit (64 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath). Fined £270 and ordered to pat a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Bawan Rassoul, 18, c/o Ridge Street, Primrose Hill, Huddersfield. Had an offensive weapon in a public place in Huddersfield on August 21, namely a knuckleduster. Ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Also ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Knuckleduster to be forfeited.

Ben Ormsby, 19, c/o Wards Hill Court, Batley. Assault. Community order made and fined £100. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Jonathan Pogson, 42, c/o Elmfield Avenue, Golcar, Huddersfield. Assault. Ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Also ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony Cale, 60, c/o Foster Place Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth. Harassment. Fined £900 and ordered to pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Martin Mellow, 41, c/o Rufford Court, Rufford Road, Milnsbridge. Damaged a BMW Z4 worth £2,701.76. Given a 12-month conditional discharged and ordered to pay £2,701.76 compensation and a £20 surcharge.

Desmond Michael Patrick Ryan, 58, c/o Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill, Huddersfield. Stole eight cans of lager worth £4.98 from Lidl Supermarket on July 2. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph Samuel Dickinson, 24, c/o Royd Street, Milnsbridge. Failed to comply with a community order as he did not attend his probation appointment on June 14 and his unpaid work appointment on July 23. Community order revoked and dealt with for original offence of assault and criminal damage. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Samantha Hall, 37, c/o Headfield View, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with community order, as she did not abide by curfew. Community order made for a curfew with electronic monitoring for seven days.

Darren James Mooney, 37, c/o Burnsall Court, Chesil Bank, Quarmby. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison as did not attend a home visit appointment on July 27. Curfew imposed for three weeks with electronic monitoring.

Jerome Brian Anthony Williams, 30, c/o Teddington Avenue, Dalton, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with community order as did not attend unpaid work on July 39 and August 6. Ordered to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and to pay £50 costs.