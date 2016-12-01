Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 15:

Sarah Hassan, 46, of Ridge Street, Primrose Hill. Failed to notify Kirklees Council of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to Housing Benefit between August 4, 2014, and November 8, 2015, and Employment and Support Allowance between July 31, 2014, and October 31, 2015, namely that she was in employment. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Malcolm Kenny, 53, of Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on July 1. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Benjamin Adam Lawrence, 32, of Frances Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Failed to surrender to custody at Huddersfield Police Station on November 1. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Harry Trayte, 22, of Healey Lane, Healey, Batley. Caused £300 damage to a phone box outside Dewsbury Police Station on May 5 and £320 worth of damage to a help desk counter at Dewsbury Police Station on May 31. Caused £700 damage to a BMW on Miry Lane, Netherthong, Holmfirth, on June 21 and assaulted Emma Slater at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on June 29. Stole three pairs of socks from Sports Direct, Huddersfield, and assaulted Trevor Duke at the Kingsgate Centre, Huddersfield, on July 10. Community order made with attendance centre requirement of 36 hours. Ordered to pay £160 compensation in total and an £85 surcharge.

Liam Peter Gardiner, 23, of Waring Way, Dewsbury. Stole a handbag and purse belonging to Abigail Kenny in Dewsbury on October 27. Community order made for drug dependency treatment with lifeline for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Neil Joseph Haggerty, 55, of Ridgeway, Huddersfield. Stole cosmetics worth £419.04 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on October 29. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £208.04 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sheena Kelly, 36, of Springfield Avenue, Batley. Stole a leather purse worth £15 belonging to Patricia Brookes in Batley on August 18 and DVDs worth £36 from Asda in Dewsbury on October 24. Community order made for drug dependency treatment with Lifeline for six months. Banned from entering Asda, Dewsbury, and Batley Post Office for 12 months. Ordered to pay £15 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Afshan Rashid, 33, of Ouzelwell Lane, Dewsbury. Drove a vehicle while banned from driving and without insurance on Forge Lane, Dewsbury, on October 4. Community order made for 180 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Banned from driving for 30 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Desmond Michael Patrick Ryan, 59, of Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill. Possession of an open container of alcohol in Huddersfield town centre on October 24 and breaching a criminal behaviour order. Fined £60 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alison Wilkinson, 34, of Bishops Court, Berry Brow. Drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely the junction of Lord Street and Northumberland Street, Huddersfield, on October 31. Fined £20 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Jason Berrett, 29, of Chevin Edge Crescent, Halifax. Assaulted Jade Smith on Upper Well Royd, Halifax, on January 1, February 14 and March 13 and 19. Handed a 14 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Fined £300 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Roche, 43, of Foxglove Road, Birstall. Caused £100 damage to the glass panel in a front door of a property on Moor End Lane, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Community order made. Fined £250 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shane Smith, 22, of Manchester Road, Milnsbridge. Sent a grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message in Huddersfield on September 28. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Trevor James Day, 52, of Manchester Road, Linthwaite. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards another person in Huddersfield on May 27. Fined £230 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 16:

Simon Lee Chambers, 31, of Butts Hill, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Stole hair products worth £41.94 from Superdrug, Dewsbury, and laundry products worth £13 from Londis, Liversedge, on October 21 and a Ted Baker gift set worth £15 from Boots, Dewsbury, on November 3. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on November 10. Jailed for nine weeks. Ordered to pay £69.94 compensation in total.

Sofia Bi, 28, of Honeysuckle Drive, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Assault and caused £500 damage to a light on a Land Rover on Ravens Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, on October 15. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Donald Lorriman, 62, of Berry Croft, Honley. Speeding on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on April 21. Fined £60 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Samantha Morris, 49, of Whitacre Street, Deighton. Dishonestly failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to Jobseekers’ Allowance between May 6, 2014, and March 2, 2015, and Housing Benefit, between May 12, 2014, and March 8, 2015, namely that she had been working. Community order made for 250 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a £60 surcharge and £85 costs.

Louise Lockwood, of The Ridgeways, Linthwaite. Did not keep a dog on a lead of less than two metres in a dogs on leads and dog exclusion zone. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £456 costs.

Mohammed Qasim Ihsan, 34, of Wood View, Birkby Park. Drove through a red light on the A61 Sheepscar, Leeds, on March 26. Fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 17:

Joshua Anthony Allsop, 26, of no fixed address. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and caused £300 damage to the front door window of Tesco, Smithies Lane, Batley, on November 9. Handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Simone Brown, 18, of Back Lane, Heckmondwike. Assault and caused £50 damage to hair straighteners, a plaque and make-up belonging to the victim in Heckmondwike on November 2. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Muir, 25, of James Street, Batley. Breached a restraining order in Healey, Batley, on November 1. Fined £85 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Amanda Bottomley, 54, of Norwood Road, Birkby. Drink driving on Swallow Lane, Huddersfield, on October 31. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Brian Freeman, 51, of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury Moor. Drove a vehicle without insurance on Back Station Lane, Mirfield, on August 5. Driving licence endorsed with eight points. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Suleman Afzal, 19, of School Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Caused £200 damage to CCTV cameras belonging to Usman Bashir on Lee Road, Ravensthorpe, and was found in possession of cannabis at Huddersfield Police Station, both on November 1. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Jonathan David Peter Spink, 23, of Foldings Close, Scholes, Cleckheaton. Caused £750 damage to a vehicle on Foldings Close, Scholes, on August 26. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 30 days. Restraining order made banning him from entering Fenay Bridge, Huddersfield. Ordered to pay £520 compensation.

Maariya Ejaz Bashir, 22, of Thornhill Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a valid ticket in Dewsbury on June 24. Fined £75 and ordered to pay £4.20 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Michael Williams, 25, of Halifax Road, Batley. Travelled on a train without a valid ticket in Dewsbury on June 10. Fined £75 and ordered to pay £4.20 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 18:

Paul Martin Angus, 35, of Maple Road, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Assault and caused £60 damage to a door and candles at a property on Smithy Parade, Thornhill, Dewsbury, on October 16. Committed while already subject to a conditional discharge order for a previous offence of criminal damage. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Thomas Nutton, 26, of Richmond Avenue, Fartown. Drove a vehicle while banned from driving and without insurance on Alder Street, Fartown, on August 3. Also speeding on the A642 Northfield Lane Horbury, Wakefield, on August 7 and September 6 and on the A17, Little Sutton, on January 12. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.