Court Briefs: Travelling on a train without a valid ticket, assault and criminal damage and speeding

  • By

Decisions recorded in late August

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

The following decisions were recorded on August 24:

Brendan Holden (54), Outcote Bank, Huddersfield. Speeding. Fined £200 with £20 victim surcharge (3pts).

Zion Tye Mikyle (23), Hanby Close, Fenay Bridge. Speeding, Fined £120 with £20 victim surcharge and £150 costs and banned from driving for four months.

The following decisions were recorded on August 25:

Gareth Steven Oldroyd (27), Dale Lane, Heckmondwike. Assault and criminal damage. Community order made for 12 months with 80 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £200 compensation with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Marcel Letremy (33), NFA, Failing to attend and assessment. Fined £100 with £20 victim surcharge.

Thomas Michael Roberts (31), South Avenue, Cowlersley. Breach of the peace. Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months to keep the peace.

Thomas Sheard (18), Lonsbrough Avenue, Heckmondwike. Driving while disqualified and without insurance. Community order made for six months with attendance centre requirement, fined £200 with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.

Aiden Thomas Coupe (23), Princess Street, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Assault and criminal damage. Prison for 26 weeks and orderd to pay £115 victim surcharge.

Toni Louise Keane (30), Langdale Street, Elland. Drunk and disorderly behaviour. Fined £40 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Desmond Michael Patrick Ryan (58), Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill. Breach of anti-social behaviour order. Conditional discharge for 6 months with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jay Daniel Harris (20), Gooder Lane, Brighouse. Travelling on a train without a valid ticket. Fined £440 with £4.80 compensation, £44 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Mateusz Szedeck (29), Imperial Road, Huddersfield. Travelling on a train without a valid ticket. Fined £440 with £7.40 compensation, £44 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Steven James Docherty (34), Church Lane, Moldgreen. Threatening behaviour. Fined £250 with £30 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

