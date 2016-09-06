Wakefield Road, Denby Dale, with the viaduct in the background

A former farmer who nearly lost his life when he was caught in some machinery drove after drinking as he struggled to cope with his post- traumatic stress disorder.

Andrew Airstone, of Cliffe Road in Shepley , pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

His solicitor explained that the farming accident had left the 44-year-old with mental scarring and he had drunk as he battled with his issues.

Kirklees magistrates banned him from the road for three years after hearing that he had a previous drink-driving conviction.

Police pulled over Airstone’s Toyota Hilux at just after midnight on August 19.

He was driving erratically along Wakefield Road in Denby Dale and subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

He admitted that he had drunk several pints of beer and further tests showed that he had 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told magistrates that in January 2013 Airstone was banned from driving for 18 months following a drink-driving conviction.

His solicitor Robert Dawson said that he had only just left the pub when police stopped him.

He explained that his client was going through a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder and been referred for treatment.

Mr Dawson told magistrates: “The circumstances are somewhat unusual.

“He used to be a farmer and in 2004 was caught up in some farming machinery and very nearly lost his life.

“He’s physically made a good recovery but been left with mental scarring.”

Mr Dawson added that on top of his Airstone’s marriage broke down and he has suffered a number of recent bereavements.

He said: “He’s been through the mill and when things get on top of him he has a drink to try and cope.

‘That’s not going to help and he’s keeping off alcohol and seeking treatment.”

As well as banning him from driving for 36 months, magistrates fined Airstone £280.

He also has to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.