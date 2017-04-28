Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on March 28:

Gordon Lockwood, 64, of Aldonley, Almondbury. Speeding on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on June 24, 2016. Ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Kyle Alexander St Hilaire, 23, of Thorpe Lane, Almondbury. Failing to register his details as a sex offender on Thorpe Lane, Almondbury, on March 3. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Colin Andrew Winteringham, 56, of Well Grove, Sheepridge, Huddersfield. Possession of class A drugs on Well Grove, Sheepridge, on March 17 and March 10. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Amanda McLaughlan, 36, of Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend probation induction appointment on February 7. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of theft and failure to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court. Also stole three sirloin steaks and two laundry products worth £14.35 and was in possession of cannabis in Home Bargains, Horncastle Street, Cleckheaton, on March 4, and failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 21. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Johnathan Rayfield, 31, of Rose Terrace, Birstall, Batley. Stole a bottle of vodka worth £6.99 from Quick Save Supermarket, Low Lane, Birstall, Batley and committed assault on Low Lane, Birstall, on January 16. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 25 days. Ordered to pay £56.99 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Rachel Ballam, 34, of Jos Lane, Shepley. Speeding on Huddersfield Road, Bradford, on July 18, 2016. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Karen Kelly, 56, of Dyke Close, Mirfield. Drink driving on Norristhorpe Lane, Liversedge, on March 13. Fined £285 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Terrance Anthony Sanders, 25, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Assaulted four police officers on Brownroyd Avenue on March 12. Jailed for 18 weeks. Ordered to pay £115 compensation in total.

Mohammed Junaid Shafiq, 26, of Trinity Street, Huddersfield. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Trinity Street, Huddersfield, on March 12. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Allerton, 20, Abbey Road, Fartown. Possession of cannabis on Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury, on August 28, 2016. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Jamie Fallas, 27, of Shirley Avenue, Birstall. Possession of a class A drug on Cambridge Road, Birstall, on February 26. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Paige Knapton, 21, of Canby Grove, Waterloo. Assaulted a police officer in Huddersfield on March 8. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Natalie Ioannou, 49, of Purlwell Avenue, Batley. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Church Street, Dewsbury, on February 24. This offence was racially aggravated. Fined £240 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ellisha Amanda Nelson, 24, of Sheepridge Grove, Sheepridge. Driving while under the influence of drugs on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on February 6. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Roland Sztojka, 25, of Dewhurst Road, Fartown. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Dewhurst Road on January 15. Fined £400 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for nine months.

Claire Wallace, 30, of Ings Mill Drive, Clayton West. Drink driving on Cinderhills Road, Holmfirth, on December 24. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Bradley Dean Mason, 21, of Cambridge Road, Birstall. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work appointments on September 9 and February 24. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences for assault and theft. Handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for five months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Umayr Zamir, 27, of Bath Street, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work appointment on January 19. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of drugs. New community order made for a curfew with electronic monitoring for eight weeks. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on March 29.

Zoe Frances Johnson, 32, of no fixed address. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 21. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Marcus Brown, 29, of Springfield Dive, Hightown, Liversedge. Assault on Sunfield Terrace, Marsh, Cleckheaton, on October 8. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity for up to 25 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sarya Bhatti, 36, of Spring Gardens, Batley. Harassment. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. Restraining order made until March 28, 2019. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on March 30:

George Crosbie, 30, of Chickenley Lane, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Assault in Dewsbury on January 5. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Joseph Fossitt, 30, of Milton Walk, Eightlands, Dewsbury. Stole food goods worth £6.67 from Lidl, Bradford Road, Dewsbury, on January 24. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Leonardas Mateika, 36, of Longley Road, Lowerhouses. Drink driving on Stadium Way, Huddersfield, on February 26. Fined £350 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Dawn Donohoe, 25, of Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Breached the peace at Dewsbury Hospital on March 30. Bound in over the sum of £120 for six months to keep the peace.

Gerrard Cass, 46, of Bridge Street, Batley. Breached a non-molestation order on March 7 and 21. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Darren James Mooney, 37, of Burnsall Court, Chesil Bank, Quarmby. Stole three bottles of washing liquid worth £22.05 from Tesco Express, New Hey Road, Marsh, on February 14. Ordered to pay £22.05 compensation.

Thomas Anthony John Garrity, 41, of Church Lane, Heckmondwike. Stole a multipack of yoghurts worth £3.87 from Morrisons Supermarket, Union Street, Heckmondwike. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Scott Russell Lambert, 29, of Shirley Grove, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Drink driving and driving without a licence, insurance or MOT certificate on Highfield Drive, Hightown, Liversedge, on March 15. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Gareth Andrew Boddy, 29, of Grosvenor Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Gladstone Court, on March 15. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony Mark Sheen, 28, of Park Lea, Bradley, Huddersfield. Sent a electronic message that was grossly inoffensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on March 15. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 20 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Jake Whitworth, 19, of Bream Avenue, Westgate, Cleckheaton. Driving while under the influence of drugs on Low Lane, Birstall, on January 22. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Yanick Ngounou, 30, of First Avenue, Hightown, Liversedge. Threatened that he would damage a van and committed assault on First Avenue, Hightown, Liversedge, on October 19. Community order made for a thinking skills programme for 33 days. Ordered to pay £310 costs and £75 compensation.

Huddersfield Magistrate’s recorded the following decisions on March 31:

David Dexter, 29, of West Park Road, Batley. Speeding on Huddersfield Road, Wyke, Bradford, on October 31. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Sheraz Hussain, 33, of Bronte Close, Huddersfield. Speeding on Calderdale Way, Elland, on October 17. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Julian Lord, 44, Storth Avenue, Cowlersley. Speeding on Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on July 15, 2016. Fined £120, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Dale Oakley, 26, of Thorn Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work appointments on July 3 and 31, 2016. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of assault. Handed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Simon Branwell, 45, of Halifax Road, Batley. Stole alcohol worth £138 from Asda, Dewsbury, on January 10. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £40 costs.

Tyrone Letremy, 32, of Union Street, Heckmondwike. Stole alcohol worth £138 from Asda, Dewsbury, on January 10. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.