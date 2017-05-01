Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on April 1:

Lisa Marie Darnbrook, 32, of no fixed address. Stole six bottles of Cognac Brandy worth £162 from Tesco Extra, Batley, on March 11. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 28. Jailed for four weeks in total. Ordered to pay £54 compensation.

Gareth Paxman, 27, of Cross Street, Paddock, Huddersfield. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 9 and 23. Jailed for eight weeks in total. Ordered to pay £115 surcharge.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on April 3:

Desmond Michael Patrick Ryan, 59, of Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill. Breached a criminal behaviour order as had possession of and drank from an open can of alcohol on Kirkgate, Huddersfield, on April 2. Handed a 14-day prison sentence suspended for nine months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dale Michael Mackerill, 33, of Coronation Street, Elland. Speeding on Calderdale Way, Elland, on October 9. Fined £55 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Craig Lee Schofield, 38, of Wateroyd Lane, Mirfield. Failed to provide information relating to identification of driver guilty of an offence in Manchester, on August 2, 2016. Fined £450 and ordered to pay a £45 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Mohammed Imran Najeeb, 29, of Bentley Street, Lockwood. Breached a restraining order as visited an address which he was banned from doing on George Avenue, Birkby, on January 15 and 16. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 25 days. Ordered to pay £25 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £365 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on April 4:

Kevin Phillip Fisher, 61, of Healds Avenue, Liversedge. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 23. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for two weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Peter John Settle, 30, of no fixed address. Stole meat worth £65 on April 2 and meat worth £120 on March 30, both from The Co-op, Old Bank Road, Mirfield. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay £115 surcharge.

Shane Smith, 22, of Manchester Road, Milnsbridge. Breached the peace in Huddersfield on April 4. Bound over in the sum of £150 for 12 months to keep the peace.

Jamie Lee Johnson, 23, of Woodthorpe Terrace, Longroyd Bridge. Caused £700 damage to a UPVC front door on Cowerlersley Lane, Cowlersley, on March 5. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £300 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs,

Gillian Addinall, 57, of Northway Crescent, London Park, Mirfield. Possession of a dog which was dangerously out of control in Mirfield on September 27. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Order made for the dog to be destroyed unless an appeal is lodged within the next 21 days. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Kirsty Goldsborough, 30, of Dirker Avenue, Marsden. Assault in Huddersfield on November 12. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £50 costs.

Paul James Whatmough, 40, Rodgerson Square, Brighouse. Assault and sent an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on January 16 and 26 on Lowerhouses Lane, Lowerhouses, Huddersfield. Also caused £500 damage to two windows of a Land Rover in Meltham between December 27 and 30. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 24. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not notify probation of a change of address. Community order revoked.

Dealt with for the original offences for driving while disqualified, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, criminal damage and failure to surrender to custody. Jailed for 26 weeks in total. Restraining order made until April 3, 2019. Ordered to pay a surcharge of £115.

Gareth Kenneth Cooke, 32, of Clough Road, Birkby. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence, as did not comply with his curfew on February 28 and March 3. Also non-payment of a fine of £340. Dealt with for the original offences of assault, harassment and possession of a knife in a public place. Suspended sentence imposed as a 20-week prison sentence.

Helen Elizabeth Porter, 41, of Lightenfield Lane, Netherton. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order. Order varied with the unpaid work period extended by six months.

Nathan Shane Rawlinson, 27, of Juniper Grove, Netherton, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend a urine test on January 4 and March 1. Order varied with rehabilitation activity requirement for up to three days.