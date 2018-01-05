Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 4:

James Hutchinson, 23, of Botham Hall, Golcar. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend drug rehabilitation appointments on October 31 and November 7. Fined £50.

Sarah Short, 30, of Holly Road, Scissett. Damaged a vehicle worth £250 in Scissett on May 27. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stacey Annette Dean, 28, of Chickenley Lane, Chickenley. Stole four Ambi Pure refills worth £20 and groceries worth £36 from Poundland on Market Place, Dewsbury, on June 18. Also obstructed a police constable on Market Place on the same date. Stole food from Asda, Dewsbury, on September 20, and food worth £72, also from Asda, on September 25. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay and an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 5, 2017.

Luke Barratt, 22, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order to allow completion of unpaid work. Granted.

Patrick Richard Boltwood, 51, of Edale Avenue, Newsome. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend rehabilitation activity appointments on October 25 and November 6. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of theft and failure to surrender to custody. Fined £40.

Desmond Dakin, 47, of Hammond Street, Fartown. Speeding on the M1, Nottinghamshire, on April 4. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Shane Anthony Dawson, 30, of Helme Lane, Meltham. Stole food worth £12 from the Co-op, Slaithwaite, on October 16 and caused £150 of damage to a door in Huddersfield on May 27. Also harassed another person in Huddersfield on November 4. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £270 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Safraz Fayaz, 35, of Selbourne Avenue, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work session on November 8. Order varied - 12 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Waqas Hussain, 31, of Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison as did not attend probation service appointments on October 26 and November 9 and 14. Jailed for 14 days.

Darren Jennings, 36, of Church Street, Paddock. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order to remove programme requirement. Order varied - programme requirement removed.

Dwayne Willie, 32, of Stutley Grove, Bradley. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by extending it for six months. Order varied - community order extended.

Craig Hewitt, 33, of Bradford Road, Batley. Failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence as did not attend rehabilitation activity appointments on October 31 and November 8. Order varied - handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Ghulam Abbas Khan, 34, of Richmond Avenue, Fartown. Application made to remove a restraining order as since the order began there have been no breaches. Granted - order removed.

Paul Allen Richardson, 34, of Moorside Avenue, Crosland Moor. Stole two Black and Decker hand-held vacuum cleaners worth £80 from Wilkinsons. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £80 compensation and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 6, 2017.

Joshua Anthony Allsop, 27, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Stole four joints of meat worth £20 and a steak worth £15 from Iceland, Trinity Street, Huddersfield, on December 5. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for the previous offences of theft. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Lewis Andrew Kershaw, 30, of Hazel Avenue, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on November 21. Caused £200 of damage to a vehicle’s bonnet on Walnut Close, Chickenley, Dewsbury, on November 3. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £30 costs.

Thomas Wilson, 20, of Chevins Close, Batley. Breached a restraining order in Dewsbury on November 22, 23, 24 and 26. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Leroy Buchanan, 54, of Ashbrow Road, Fartown. Speeding on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on June 14, 2016. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Fakir Ahmed Mullah, 35, of Bradford Road, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work sessions on August 25 and September 30. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of fraud. Curfew imposed with electronic monitoring until March 28, 2018. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Gregory Dolan, 34, of Bow Street, Springwood. Interfered with a vehicle with the intention of stealing of the vehicle, part of it or something inside it. Fined £108 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Kulvinder Singh, 33, of Westridge Drive, Beaumont Park. Assault in Huddersfield on December 24, 2016. Handed a 26-week prison, sentence suspended for 12 months. 180 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £500 compensation and £620 costs.

Deborah Wilkinson, 50, of Mardale Road, Dewsbury. Damaged a wheel clamp worth £25 in Dewsbury on August 16. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £620 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 7, 2017.

Yannick Ngounou, 31, of First Avenue, Liversedge. Application made to revoke a community order as it is unworkable. Original offences - threat to damage and assault on March 30. Application granted and order revoked. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days.

Khalid Al-Sheebani, 24, of The Melting Point, Firth Street, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work sessions on March 15 and August 30. Order varied - six hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £60 costs.

Irene Gail Buckley, 54, of Northway, Mirfield. Drink driving on Aldams Road, Dewsbury, on November 16. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to six days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Banned from driving for 23 months.

Fakir Ahmed Mullah, 35, of Suffolk Avenue, Batley. Application made to amend a community order as the defendant has changed residence. Order varied - defendant does not need to be present on selected dates.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 8, 2017.

Sean Paul McInerney, 38, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Stole a steak worth £3 on November 23 and a beef joint and a turkey crown worth £27 on December 2, all from Iceland, Huddersfield. Committed while subject to a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of theft. Jailed for 14 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Bakhshish Singh, 64, of Woodthorpe Terrace, Huddersfield. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on October 13. The offence was racially aggravated. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Luke Christopher Goler, 29, of Keldregate Road, Deighton. Failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison as did not keep in touch with his supervisor on October 25 and November 1 and 8. Jailed for 14 days.

William Young, 68, of Fernside Court, Fernside Avenue, Almondbury. Assault at Huddersfield Civic Centre on July 3 and 11. Also assault on Fernside Avenue on July 27. Curfew order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Matthew Collins, 36, of Legard Way, Mirfield. Drink driving on Far Common Road, Mirfield, on November 18. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 25 months.

Robin Nicholas Davies, 35, of Lower Royd, Honley, Holmfirth. Driving under the influence of drugs, namely cocaine, cannabis and ketamine, on Meltham Road, Honley, on September 2. Also possession of drugs, namely cannabis, in Huddersfield, on the same date. Fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Christine Drewitt, 61, of Manchester Road, Linthwaite. Drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance on Stubbin Road, Marsden, on November 18. Fined £210 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Shakur Ahmed Ellam, 32, of Conway Crescent, Batley Carr, Batley. Possession of drugs, namely cannabis, in Batley, on August 2. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

James Michael Ramsden, 31, of Green Close, Westborough, Dewsbury. Stole brandy worth £27.99 from Tesco, Cleckheaton, on August 25. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Railway Street on the same date. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Carl Alexander Ward, 35, of Farside, Slaithwaite Road, Meltham. Drink driving on Venn Street, Huddersfield, on November 18. Fined £288 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Karina Warda, 23, of Moor End Lane, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Drink driving on Moor End Lane, Dewsbury, on November 18. Fined £340 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Craig Lamb, 38, of Carr Street, Birstall, Batley. Assault at Asda, Batley Shopping Centre, Alfreds Way, Batley, on September 2. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Banned from entering Asda in Batley Shopping Centre for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jake Lord, 21, of Halifax Road, Birchencliffe. Possession of a weapon in a public place, namely a lock knife at the Camel Club, Byram Court, Huddersfield, on November 19, and possession of drugs, namely cocaine, at Huddersfield Police Station on the same date. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with an attendance centre requirement of 36 hours and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Knife and drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Kamran Zafran, 20, of Arncliffe Road, Healey, Batley. Damaged a vehicle on Deighton Lane, Healey, Batley, on August 20. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Mark Barry, 52, of Leeds Road, Heckmondwike. Was in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control in Heckmondwike on July 24. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £105 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Order made for the dog to be destroyed unless it is kept under proper control - muzzled, neutered, microchipped, and held securely on a lead by a person over 16 years old.