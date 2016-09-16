Persisent troublemaker Ian Muchmore who has been banned from Huddersfield town centre for 2 years

A teenager has been banned from Huddersfield for two years after committing a string of offences in the town.

Drunk Ian Muchmore burgled one town centre store and urinated outside a supermarket during the spree.

The 19-year-old’s own solicitor described him as a nuisance to the area.

He was also banned from going to his own Job Centre in Dewsbury after attending armed with a piece of masonry and spitting at a member of staff.

Muchmore pleaded guilty to charges of using threatening behaviour, being drunk and disorderly in public, failing to comply with a Pc’s direction to leave the town, obstructing a police constable, burglary and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the most serious incident occurred at Dewsbury Job Centre on May 25.

Muchmore was verbally abusive and asked to leave but returned five minutes later.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “He made threats to smash the windows and kicked and punched at the automatic glass door.

Dewsbury Job Centre

“The defendant left but came back again with a piece of masonry and looked as though he was going to throw it about.”

Then on August 9 the drunk teen was caught urinating in the car park of Tesco in Viaduct Street, Huddersfield.

Following this a police officer issued him with a dispersal order, which he signed.

The order banned him from returning to the town centre for 24 hours but an hour before its expiry he was caught in St Peter’s Gardens, running away from the officer trying to arrest him.

Late on September 1 Muchmore entered the Pound Bakery in New Street.

A delivery driver had unlocked the shop and was unloading goods from his van when the teenager walked past.

He entered the premises and grabbed the door keys, throwing them down a ginnel and acting aggressively when the driver confronted him.

Mr Bozman said: “The defendant said he’d been drinking in the town centre having been at court and had the intention of stealing from the shop.”

Magistrates heard that Muchmore lived at Spen Valley Road in Ravensthorpe but frequently stayed at addresses in the Huddersfield area.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, explained that his client frequented St Peter’s Gardens in Byram Street with others.

St. Peter's Gardens in Huddersfield.

He told magistrates: “He drinks too much and causes problems.

“When he was given a dispersal order he was seen the next day in the town centre an hour before it was due to expire.

“He’s clearly a nuisance in this area.”

Magistrates were told that Muchmore had lashed out at Job Centre staff in frustration after his benefits were stopped.

For the majority of his offences he had been intoxicated, they heard.

Magistrates made a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order, normally issued when a person convicted of a criminal offence is involved in persistent anti-social behaviour.

The order bans Muchmore from entering Huddersfield town centre as defined by the ring road except for appointments with his solicitor, court, Lifeline and other services.

He is also barred from Dewsbury Job Centre and cannot remain in any premises in Kirklees if asked to leave by staff.

In addition Muchmore was handed a community order which has 20 days of activities and will address his alcohol problem.

The order was made as a direct alternative to custody.

He was told to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.