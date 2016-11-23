Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Care Quality Commission is working to shut down a Huddersfield care company after a string of poor reports.

The CQC has said it intends to prevent Unique Care Providers’ - a former Kirklees Council contractor - from operating.

The company, on St John’s Road, provides personal home care in Fartown, Deighton and Bradley.

But according to the CQC, Unique Care Providers has ‘consistently failed to provide safe, effective and responsive care’.

The company received another ‘inadequate’ rating – overall and for safety and management – following an announced inspection by the CQC in September.

Between January 2015 and November this year, Unique Care Providers received three bottom ‘inadequate’ ratings and one amber ‘requires improvement’ rating.

The Government watchdog has said insufficient progress had been made since the previous inspection.

The report said: “The registered provider has consistently failed to provide safe, effective and responsive care to people.

“At this inspection we found previously highlighted concerns had still not been addressed.”

And the CQC said it would begin the process to stop Unique Care Providers from operating.

The report said: “As not enough improvement has been made since our last inspection we are taking action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service.

“This will lead to cancelling their registration or to varying the terms of their registration.”

As a former contractor for Kirklees Council, Unique Care Providers had provided care for 100 patients in their homes.

But at the time of the inspection the company was looking after two patients after its contract with the council was not renewed.

Staff and their patients were moved to other providers registered with the council.

Patients reported that staff from the company were ‘caring and kind’ and promoted patients’ independence.

CQC inspectors, however, noted several administrative and managerial concerns.

It said: “There was no policy in place regarding staff supervision or business continuity.

“A board member who was the registered providers nominated individual was not aware of a particular staff member’s training and supervision was not up-to-date.

“They were unaware how often people’s care plans should be updated had only completed the online medicines training ‘this week’ despite completing a medicines audit on August 18 2016.”

The Examiner contacted Unique Care Providers but the company declined to comment.