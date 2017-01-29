Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man and an accomplice robbed a shop only hours after he was bailed following an appearance at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Wade McLean, of Mirfield, pleaded guilty at court on the morning of November 26 to a harassment charge and was released pending sentence.

But at 7.55pm he and Clive Martindale went into Rana’s Food and Booze in Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, wearing hooded tops and robbed the shopkeeper.

Helen Chapman, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that Martindale, who had a screwdriver, went behind the counter and stole 20 packets of cigarettes.

Meanwhile McLean who remained on the customer’s side of the counter demanded the shopkeeper open the till and when she did he took £200 before the pair left.

(Photo: Hand out)

The shopkeeper said she was frightened and that nothing like that had ever happened to her before.

The next day the pair struck again. Around 7.35pm they went into The Knowle off licence in Mirfield demanding money from the till.

One grabbed £500 worth of cigarettes from the display while the other pulled at the till managing to grab £90 cash, leaving the shopkeeper shaken by the experience.

McLean also admitted an offence from the previous year when he punched a 15-year-old boy fracturing his cheekbone.

The youth was visiting a flat in School Street, Ravensthorpe when McLean entered “bare-chested and squared up to him.”

Miss Chapman said the boy went out into the hall to avoid him but McLean followed and punched him hard to his face. The teenager locked himself into the toilet until McLean left and only went to the hospital the next day when the fracture was discovered.

(Photo: Google)

Mr Anastasis Tassou, representing McLean, said he had no recollection of that incident as soon afterwards he was in a road accident suffering head injuries and while at hospital doctors discovered a brain tumour which led to surgery.

Shortly before the robberies he had for the first time been introduced to and extremely quickly became addicted to crack cocaine. He then needed funds to feed his addiction but through his remand had now detoxified.

Michael Sisson-Pell, for Martindale, said having taken cannabis from age 11 he had started taking heroin after his last release and that led to the two “ill-conceived robberies.”

McLean, 28, formerly of London Park Estate, was jailed for five years nine months after he admitted the robberies, inflicting grievous bodily harm and assault resisting arrest.

Martindale, 24, of no fixed address, admitted the two robberies and was jailed for five years.